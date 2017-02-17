NBCSN TV Schedule Announced for 2017 AMSOIL GNCC Season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - After a record-breaking 2016 season, Racer Productions, producer of the AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series presented by Maxxis, an AMA National Championship, is pleased to announce the 2017 NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) broadcast cable television schedule.

The VP Racing Fuels Big Buck GNCC kicks off the 2017 broadcast racing coverage on April 1 at 6:30 p.m. EST. NBCSN will generate highlight shows of all 13-rounds, and programming will continue until December 10 with the AMSOIL Ironman GNCC airing at 5:00 p.m. EST. Repeat shows will sporadically play throughout the year when time permits.

Each highlight show will focus on the most intense racing action of the weekend, either pro ATV or bikes. An additional 13 full-length highlight episodes will be released separately on RacerTV.com showcasing the discipline that was not featured on NBCSN. This season will serve as the sixth year that GNCC and NBCSN have partnered together, making this the 17th consecutive year that GNCC has been broadcast on cable television.

Finally, GNCC LIVE streaming returns with live coverage of all six UTV pro races, in addition to the 13 ATV and 13 bike pro races. Race fans and family members can watch their favorite professional off-road racers compete for the race win and the coveted National Championship at every round on the 2017 circuit.

All highlight and GNCC LIVE shows will be archived on www.RacerTV.com for viewing. See below to view the full NBCSN television schedule.