How to Watch: Minneapolis

Round 7 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 18, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The action kicks off with Andy Bowyer and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from U.S. Bank Stadium beginning at 1:50 p.m. EST / 10:50 a.m. PST on Supercrosslive.com.

FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of Round 7 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy Supercross

TV Schedule

Round 7 | Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

Saturday, February 18

Coverage - 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports 1 - Delayed Coverage

Online Schedule

Qualifying - 1:50 p.m. EST / 10:50 a.m. PST – Supercrosslive.com

Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports Go App - Delayed Coverage

International

Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy, and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com.

2017 Standings