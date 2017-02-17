How to Watch: Minneapolis

Round 7 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 18, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The action kicks off with Andy Bowyer and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from U.S. Bank Stadium beginning at 1:50 p.m. EST / 10:50 a.m. PST on Supercrosslive.com.

FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of Round 7 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy Supercross

TV Schedule

Round 7 | Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium
Saturday, February 18

Coverage - 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports 1 - Delayed Coverage

Online Schedule

Qualifying - 1:50 p.m. EST / 10:50 a.m. PST – Supercrosslive.com

Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports Go App - Delayed Coverage

International

Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy, and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com

2017 Standings

450SX Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN129
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France111
3Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA107
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO100
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM85
Full Standings

250SX West Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR138
2Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH117
3Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC113
4Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador106
5Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA91
Full Standings

2017 Numbers

Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers
*Career Numbers
**New Career Numbers for 2017

1 - 450SX - Ryan Dungey
1 - 450MX - Ken Roczen
1 - 250MX - Cooper Webb
1 - 250SX West - Cooper Webb
1 - 250SX East - Malcolm Stewart
2**      Cooper Webb
3*        Eli Tomac
4*        Blake Baggett
5*        Ryan Dungey
6*        Jeremy Martin
7*        James Stewart
10*      Justin Brayton
11*      Kyle Chisholm
12*      Jake Weimer
14*      Cole Seely
15*      Dean Wilson
16*      Zach Osborne
17**    Joey Savatgy
18*      David Millsaps
19*      Justin Bogle
20*      Broc Tickle
21*      Jason Anderson
22*      Chad Reed
23**    Aaron Plessinger
24        Austin Forkner
25*      Marvin Musquin
26**    Alex Martin
27*      Nicholas Wey
28        Mitchell Oldenburg
29*      Andrew Short
30        Martin Davalos
31        RJ Hampshire
32        Weston Peick
33*      Joshua Grant
34        Benny Bloss
35        Arnaud Tonus
36        Adam Cianciarulo
37        Phillip Nicoletti
38        Shane McElrath
39        Colt Nichols
40        Fredrik Noren
41*      Trey Canard
42        Kyle Cunningham
43        Matt Bisceglia
44        Jordon Smith
45        Mitchell Harrison
46        Justin Hill
47        Malcolm Stewart
48        Christian Craig
49        Anthony Rodriguez
50        Luke Renzland
51*      Justin Barcia
52        Tyler Bowers
53        Cole Martinez
54        Gannon Audette
55        Jessy Nelson
56        Kyle Peters
57        James Decotis
58        Chris Alldredge
59        Noah McConahy
60        Tristan Charboneau
61        Vince Friese
62        Jesse Wentland
63        Alexander Frye
64        Hayden Mellross
65        Paul Coates
66        Michael Leib
67        Jimmy Albertson
68        Heath Harrison
69        Wil Hahn
70        Dakota Alix
71        Justin Starling
72        Cole Thompson
73        Marshal Weltin
74        Bradley Taft
75        Nick Schmidt
76        Scott Champion
77        Ben Lamay
78        Nick Gaines
79        Darryn Durham
80        Cade Clason
81        Henry Miller
82        Luke Clout
83        Jackson Richardson
84        Daniel Herrlein
85        Thomas Hahn
86        Trevor Reis
87        Chris Howell
88        John Short
89        Austin Howell
90        Dillan Epstein
91        Jacob Williamson
92        Jason Brooks
93        Josh Cartwright
94*      Ken Roczen
95        AJ Catanzaro
96        Vann Martin
97        Ryan Sipes
98        Matthew Babbitt
99        Chase Marquier
377*    Christophe Pourcel
800*    Mike Alessi

Other Links

Live Timing

450SX Entry List

250SX Entry List

Race Center

2017 450SX Team Guide

2017 250SX East Region Preview

Other Info

U.S. Bank Stadium
900 S 5th St
Minneapolis, MN

Main Event - 7:00 p.m. local
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying - 12:00 p.m. local

Ticket Prices 

Tickets start at $15!
* All tickets subject to a $2 facility fee
** Additional fees may apply

Market pricing applies to all tickets. Rates can fluctuate based on factors that affect supply and demand. Lock in your price and location today by visiting ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at (800)745-3000 and select Yamaha dealerships.

Pit Party

There is NO Pit Party in Minneapolis. The only way for fans to meet the riders is to purchase a Total Access Pass (information below).

Total Access Pass

A limited number of Total Access Pass tickets are available.

Each Total Access Pass Ticket includes:
- An exclusive autograph session prior to the main event
- One (1) ticket in the best seats in the house - Section F1
- One (1) Souvenir Program

*There are no guarantees all riders will be in attendance.

All ready have tickets? 

Upgrade your experience now!

Animated track map

Track Map

Seating Chart

Race Day Schedule

