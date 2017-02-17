Gannon Audette to Debut Leatt Gear in Minneapolis

Santa Clarita, California – Gannon Audette will wear Leatt’s newly released performance MX pants, jersey, gloves, helmet, neck brace, and chest protector as he lines up to compete for the 250SX East Region in Minneapolis this weekend. Gannon is a long time #LeattFamily athlete and finished sixth overall in the 250SX East Region in 2016.

Audette said: “We had a great off-season and I'm anxious to see my pre-season work pay off.”

Be sure to look for #54 at this weekend’s opener.