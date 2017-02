Surrey, British Columbia – Atlas is proud to welcome Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha rider Dylan Ferrandis to our constantly growing list of athletes. Along with wearing the flagship product, the Atlas Air, Dylan will be making his Monster Energy Supercross debut, riding the #108 machine.

The 22-year-old, and former MX2 Grand Prix title contender hopes to continue the long legacy of successful French riders in the U.S.