Answer Racing Signs Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MXGP

Irvine, CA – Answer Racing is pleased to announce a three-year agreement with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MXGP team. The team will consist of eight-time World Champion Antonio Cairoli and second year MXGP class rider Glenn Coldenhoff. The team will compete in the MXGP series, the Italian Motocross Championship, and also select events throughout the year.

Answer brand manager Randy Valade states, “The signing of such a high caliber team in Europe is a huge move in the right direction to continue our growth internationally with Answer Racing. With such a competitive and innovative market in motocross apparel we will continue to push the envelope of gear design and development with the help of these two athletes.”

"In our sport, gear has an important function that goes far beyond the even appreciable aesthetic appearance, and it's no surprise that the products are developed on track and in competition. So I am very happy to welcome the news that our MXGP team with Glenn and Tony will use race apparel made by Answer Racing, a U.S. company with 40 years of experience in motocross,” added Claudio De Carli (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MXGP team manager).

Antonio Cairoli quoted, "To be honest I have always admired Answer gear for their colors and graphics and now that I’m wearing it, I'm also impressed with the function and fit.”

"I am always very precise and demanding regarding to motocross apparel, but with this new collection by Answer Racing, I fell in love right away!" states Glenn Coldenhoff.

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing MXGP team will make their world debut at the opening round of the MXGP series in Qatar on February 25. To learn more about Answer Racing products check out AnswerRacing.com.