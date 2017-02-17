Alpinestars Announces A-10 Chest Protector

Torrance, California – With its revolutionary exoskeletal and contoured design the A-10 Full Chest Protector offers improved structural strength while its reduced material design and air channeling allows for optimized airflow as well as performance flex, ergonomics and weight saving. The performance polymer plates, which are CE certified, have embedded grid technology for superior impact resistance while the A-10’s versatile modular design means it can be worn in many configurations depending on the type of off-road riding.

The A-10 retails for $229.95. For more information visit Alpinestars.com.