10 Things to Watch: Minneapolis

By Chase Stallo and Aaron Hansel

AC’s Returns to Supercross

It’s easy to forget how accomplished Adam Cianciarulo was as a rookie in Monster Energy Supercross. In 2014, he won three of his first five races, finished runner-up in the other two and held a 17-point lead after five rounds before sustaining a shoulder injury at round six. That night foreshadowed the next two years, as AC missed all of supercross due to shoulder injuries. He’ll make his long-awaited return this weekend, and one person that isn’t counting him out is his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki teammate Joey Savatgy. “I don’t want to say that people are counting Adam out, but I think because of his history and the injuries that he’s had, people are very quick to forget that guy can ride,” he told us earlier this week. We’ll see how AC fares in his return on Saturday. –Chase Stallo

Savatgy’s Turn?

Prior to last season, Joey Savatgy had earned just four podiums during his career. He nearly doubled that total in 2016 with six podiums, which included three wins, en route to second in points. Racer X’s Eric Johnson asked Savatgy this week about finishing one-point shy of his first career championship last year. “As far as me, personally, there was nothing for me to be upset about,” he said. “Like Ricky told me before the race, the only thing I could was to do everything in my power to win the race. I was able to get a good start and put ourselves in a position to win and we won the main event and that’s all I could do.” Savatgy is on the short-list of championship favorites. How will he do this weekend? –Stallo

Still Searching

Since the start of 2015, Zach Osborne has six podiums in Monster Energy Supercross, but is still searching for his first career win. The veteran is now training alongside Ryan Dungey, Marvin Musquin, and Jason Anderson full-time at Aldon Baker’s compound in Florida. “It’s been a great change to get to train with Dunge, Marv, and Jason every day—it’s kind of pushed my level a bit,” he told us recently. Another change for Osborne this year will be riding the East Region, as he’s spent the past five seasons riding the West Region. –Stallo