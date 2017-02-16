The List: Pro Circuit Perspective

Jimmy Gaddis- “I was really was balled up that he beat my guy Phil Lawrence that year, because I was like 11 years old or something and I was always pulling for Phil because he had the cool kit. I’m like, who is this guy balling up my guy?”

Pedro Gonzales- “I don’t know him much, but he obviously did some big things coming from Mexico.”

Josh Hansen- “I’ve done a lot of laps with Hansen at the test track with him in his underpants or hitting the jumps on the track holding an orange cone the entire lap. Hitting most every jump on the track one-handed holding this cone! He’s got skills. Down this one rhythm lane in front of where we parked, he’d always get cocky and jump in and then triple the next one with his hand off, like he was just messing with his helmet and then like, ‘I’m going to keep it off,’ in the middle of the rhythm lane. Then he elevated it to, ‘Let me just hold onto this cone and show you guys that I can just do all these jumps one-handed.’”