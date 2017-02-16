Staging Area: Minneapolis

The track for Minneapolis is pretty straight forward. The start is long (see also: good), but I don’t love those flat 90-degree first turns. Last week didn’t turn out too terribly so I will give it a break, but I still prefer the long 180-degree turns from the opening rounds. The first two sections are typical supercross rhythms. Coming out of a 180-degree berm, the fastest line will be triple-triple but depending on how the jumps are built, that could change. Tripling into the next right hand turn will make turning very difficult so that could change how riders approach the section. The next best option would be 2-3-1, allowing riders to stay to the inside in the turn before the next triple. This particular section is very similar to how Arlington was laid out and the fast line ended up being to single the last jump and cut across the inside of the corner and shorten the distance to the next triple.

The next section is a bit reminiscent of Oakland with two uphill dragon back sections followed by three jumps. The fastest line will be to blitz through both and double from the second dragon back over the next single, then double in to the turn. It will be much easier than Oakland’s rutty mess.

That leads into a straightaway across the start with a steep step-up double into a sandy right hand turn. There are two switchbacks with sand in between that will be fairly uneventful unless a rider gets very aggressive. The next whoop section is a decent length but with the cold Minnesota winter, I look for the dirt in here to break down and riders to find a rhythm through them by the main event. That’s a big coup for last week’s winner, Marvin Musquin. The track winds backwards down the start straight before the finish line jump which looks short and steep. The landing of the jump leads directly into the next 90-degree left hand turn, setting up what looks to be an easy on-off section. The next 90-degree left leads to a double jump and then back where we started.

Overall, the track looks like it won’t be tough to figure out. The rhythm sections don’t offer too many options so the elite riders will have the track mastered early. All of that leads to one thing: starts will be critical.

Questions I Want Answered:

Can Marvin back up his win and make a serious run at Dungey’s points lead?

Will Eli Tomac bounce back? He was on fire before his Arlington struggles.