Kelly Smith to Come Out of Retirement

Former 125 race winner Kelly Smith isn't quite done yet. The 37-year-old will line up at the Kansas City Arenacross for the Faith KTM Team. Below is the PR from Team Faith.

From Team Faith: We spent the week off testing with our Watercraft National Champion Kelly Smith. At 37 years old, he's still got it. Kelly has a huge list of motocross, and arenacross accomplishments and has nothing more to prove. So why would a 37-year-old come out of moto retirement to race arenacross? Kelly says he simply wants to help his team, and glorify Jesus. Kelly knows we need a rider and feels like he can contribute. Testing went well. Kelly quickly got comfortable on the Team Faith/Fly Racing/Ohlins/Pirelli/ KTM and as of this morning has agreed to pilot the #37 machine in Kansas City. We are so pumped.