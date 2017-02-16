Jeffrey Herlings Undergoes Surgery, Expected to be Ready for Qatar

KTM has confirmed that Jeffrey Herlings underwent surgery on Monday in Belgium to repair a fracture of his fourth metacarpus, one of the five bones between the wrist and the fingers. According to the team, Herlings will wear a protective cast for one week, but will be ready for the opening round of the 2017 FIM World Motocross Championship in Qatar on February 25.

Herlings sustained the injury in a crash at the third round of the Italian Motocross Championship last weekend while battling with reigning MXGP world champion Tim Gajser.

Per the team, doctors have told Herlings he should be “fit to ride, free of pain” at the opening round.

The three-time MX2 world champion is set to make his highly anticipated debut in the MXGP Class in Qatar.