Injury Report: Minneapolis

450SX

Colton Aeck – Back, Ribs, Shoulder

Comment: Aeck had a terrifying crash in Arlington when he was landed on. He fractured two vertebrae, some ribs, and his shoulder and is out indefinitely. Fortunately, in an Instagram post he said he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Justin Barcia – Wrist

Comment: Barcia will line up for the first time this season in Minneapolis after fracturing his lunate bone and incurring some ligament damage before the opener.

Justin Brayton – Concussion

Comment: Justin Brayton went down on the first lap of the 450SX main event last week and his head was run into by Justin Bogle’s fork leg, knocking him unconscious. We spoke with the team earlier this week and it didn’t sound likely that Brayton would race in Minneapolis, although we were told if he received clearance it’d be a game time decision.

Josh Grant – Thumb

Comment: Grant injured his left thumb in Oakland and missed Arlington. Last week the team said his return was being looked at on a race-by-race basis, but at the time of posting we hadn’t received official word on his status for Minneapolis.

Tommy Hahn – Shoulder

Comment: Hahn crashed in a semi race in Oakland and popped his shoulder out in the process. He’ll be back for Minneapolis.

Weston Peick – Kidney and Wrist

Comment: Peick lacerated his kidney and dislocated his wrist during practice in Glendale. The team isn’t 100 percent sure when he’ll be back, but they’re planning for outdoors and maybe a few supercross races at the end of the season.

Ken Roczen – Wrist, Elbow, Forearm

Comment: Roczen had a huge crash at A2, suffering injuries to his wrist, elbow, and radius (forearm). There is currently no timetable for his return.

250SX

Matt Bisceglia – Foot

Comment: Bisceglia hoped to be ready for the 250SX East Region opener, but he won’t be ready for a few weeks. He plans to get back on a supercross track next week. Kyle Peters will fill in for him.

Tyler Bowers – Femur

Comment: Bowers fractured his right femur during practice in Glendale. The team thinks there’s a good chance he’ll be back for Seattle.

Fredrik Noren – Tonsillitis

Comment: Noren will race this weekend after having his tonsils removed several weeks ago.

Colt Nichols – Femur

Comment: Ever since breaking his femur before the season, the plan was for Nichols was to be ready for the start of the 250SX East Region. But with that taking place this we weekend we still haven’t gotten official confirmation. The word we were given earlier this week was that while Nichols would more than likely race, it wasn’t guaranteed.

Phil Nicoletti – Ankle/Heel/Fibula

Comment: Phil Nicoletti had surgery scheduled this week after dislocating his ankle, shattering his and fracturing his lower fibula during press day at Arlington. At the moment the team is unsure when he’ll be back.

Mitchell Oldenburg – Collarbone

Comment: Oldenburg broke his collarbone during practice in San Diego. The team expects him back in Seattle.

Trevor Reis – Knee and Foot

Comment: Reis crashed at Milestone MX before the start of the season and suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee and a broken left heel. He’s out for the season.

Chase Sexton – Wrists

Comment: Sexton suffered two minor breaks in his wrists in December. He originally hoped to be ready for Minneapolis but is now shooting for Atlanta.

Bradley Taft – Concussion

Comment: Taft suffered a concussion before A2 and is out until the start of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.