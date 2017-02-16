GNCC Names FMF Class Sponsor for XC3

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Racer Productions, producer of the AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC), presented by Maxxis, an AMA National Championship, is pleased to announce FMF Racing as the sponsor of the brand-new FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class.

After supporting the GNCC series for the past 22 years, FMF has expanded their support to become the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class sponsor. The popularity of 125 two-strokes are testament to the number of those machines that have been present on the GNCC circuit over the past few years. The class will not only house the growing amount of 125 two-stroke machines, but also serve as a transiting step for riders who are up-and-coming, as well as riders who are in the more senior part of their career.

"Since 1973 FMF has been producing the best performance exhaust in the world," said marketing director Don Emler Jr. "The company was built on the two-stroke motorcycle platform and we still focus on the technology every day. We are excited to get behind the new FMF XC3 125 class and the GNCC series to continue to promote the fun of two-strokes. They are a blast to ride, inexpensive to own, and you just can't beat that sound or smell of pre-mix. We look forward to a great year of battles and fun. Stay classy two-strokers!"