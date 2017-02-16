Bench Racing Ammo: A Talk with Joey Savatgy

You kept a low profile during the off-season. We didn’t hear from you or see you all that much. Was that by design?

I came out to California for a week and that was all the testing that I’ve done. The bike has been really good. I went to California for a week and other than that, I’ve really just been at the Farm. I haven’t needed to go back to California to test or anything and like I said, I’ve been able to get a good, productive off-season in. Low-key for me is good. I’m good with that. I’ve never been one that needs a lot of attention or one that needs to update people on everything I’m doing. At the Farm we have a tight ship and get our stuff done. We show up every day and we work on some stuff and go to work on things I feel like we need to work on and we continue to progress and get better. It’s been good. Ricky and Jeannie help me out and Big Rick has been helping us out with some track work. As far as track work, Ricky and Jeannie really help me out and we have a pretty solid program going. For the most part, I feel like we get our homework done and that’s the most important thing.

You won three main events and missed the 2016 250SX West title by a single point. Going into this new season, I‘d assume the success you experienced last year is very confidence-inspiring. Thoughts?

For sure. Last year I made quite a leap as far as everything. My confidence and the training program and the gains on the bike and the race strategy and just everything else made it an all-around very good year for me. And like you said, the confidence is there and I’ve done it before. Getting that win is the hardest thing and we did it three times in supercross and we were able to win some motos outdoors and a couple of overalls so the confidence is there. We learned a lot last year and I feel like we’re a lot more experienced and we’re in a better position this year than we’ve ever been.

I was in the Pro Circuit pit area right after that main event in Las Vegas and it was pretty easy to see how bummed you, your dad, and Mitch were to lose that title by a point. Did it take you guys a little while to shake that off or did you just keep moving forward?

There wasn’t really a lot to be upset about because at the end of the day I had a talk with Mitch after the race—and Ricky was also there—and we talked about it. As far as me, personally, there was nothing for me to be upset about. Like Ricky told me before the race, the only thing I could was to do everything in my power to win the race. I was able to get a good start and put ourselves in a position to win and we won the main event and that’s all I could do. And Mitch was stoked. It sucked to lose it by one point, but at the end of the day Mitch knew that we didn’t lose that championship due to a lack of effort. I think that’s one thing Mitch has learned and that is every time I go out there I’m going to give it my best effort. When it came down to Vegas we knew it was a long shot and I did everything I could do. I went out and won the main event and we came close.

"There are always unknowns and that’s what drives me crazy the most."

Then came the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship where you won three of the first four rounds. You started off good in the class until things seemingly started to slow down for you come the months of June and July. There was talk that you were run down and perhaps even sick. Do you want to talk about that?

No one has really asked me about it. It hasn’t really been brought up and for me it’s nothing that I’m going to go out of my way and talk about it. I’m not really one to make excuses, but at the end of the day, there were some things that got out of control. There were some personal health issues and some other things that went on that we let get out of control. Anyone that was smart could see that the Joey Savatgy that showed up for the first four or five rounds was not the same guy that showed up for the second half of the series. It was frustrating, especially knowing how strong we started. We were sitting in a strong spot. We had the speed to win and we had been winning and just to show up on the weekends and have it just not be there mentally or physically really wore me down a lot. And then there were all the rumors and people saying that it was the pressure. That wasn’t it at all. I look for the pressure. I want to be in the position where I guess you could say it is do or die. Like in Vegas where we lined up for the race and I knew we had to win, I live for those types of moments. I like being in that position where it’s, “Alright, you have to do this if you want a chance.” To me, I think that’s where the competitiveness is really deep in me. I’m always up for a challenge. Being in that tight points’ battle outdoors was mentally exhausting, but I was very motivated because I knew I had the speed to win. Then the races went on and things weren’t getting better and we started going to doctors and getting results and we came to find out it was all out of my hands. For me, that was a big sigh of relief.

Your teammate Adam Cianciarulo will line up against you this Saturday. I’ve spoken with Adam a few times during the past few months and he told me that while you guys are pretty good friends you still really want to beat one another. True?

Oh, for sure. I don’t want to say that people are counting Adam out, but I think because of his history and the injuries that he’s had, people are very quick to forget that guy can ride. He won three races his rookie year. The guy knows how to win. He’s won his whole life and he’s someone who is very dangerous, especially if you count him out. With that being said, he’s definitely one of the guys at the top of my list going into this season. You can never count anyone out, but there is always that handful of guys that you know are going to be good. He’s definitely one of the guys at the top of the list and that’s based on the fact that he knows how to win and he’s won before at this level. He’s been hurt and he’s been MIA because of injuries, but that doesn’t mean he forgot how to win and forgot how to go fast. He’s very capable of doing both. No one wants to lose in general, but you definitely don’t want to be the last guy on the rig. It’s going to be interesting.