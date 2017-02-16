Justin Barcia To Make 2017 Debut This Weekend

The long wait is over—Justin Barcia is finally getting his shot in Monster Energy Supercross on his new AutoTrader.com/Monster Energy/JGR Suzuki. He will make his season debut this weekend in Minneapolis, all healed up from the wrist injury that sidelined him from the first six rounds of the season.

We hear Barcia got back on a bike last Monday. As with most riders at this level who have to take six weeks off, two weeks back on the bike probably isn't enough to get all of his fitness back, but we should have a good indication of what Barcia can do on the new bike, speed-wise, this Saturday.

We last spoke with Barcia in the pits the day before Anaheim 1, and he wasn't happy with his situation, but was still confident he will be fast when he's ready.

"Listen, at the same time, I know I still haven’t been able to show what I can do, like I did in my 250 days," he said. "So people can say, 'Aw, this is it! This is it! Same thing again!' Okay, whatever. Hey, you guys say whatever you want. I know what I’ve got inside me and I know what I can do on a dirt bike that I’m comfortable on, and it’s unfortunate that this situation came about. But I’ll be back. Boom! One of these days I’ll show you I’ve still got that Bam-Bam in me."

We watched Barcia at the test track a few times during this off season and he certainly looked capable. Will he gel with the new Suzuki? Time will tell.

Jake Weimer will continue with the team as a fill-in for the injured Weston Peick. Kyle Peters will race 250SX East Region for the team as a fill-in for the injured Matt Bisceglia.