Ryan Sipes Re-Signs with Leatt

Santa Clarita, California – Leatt is proud to announce the return of Ryan Sipes to the #LeattFamily for the 10th consecutive year, suited up in full Leatt Off-Road Apparel, helmet, body protection, hydration, and neck brace. Ryan is the 2015 ISDE Overall Gold Medalist and will compete in GNCC’s XC1 Open Pro Class aboard a Husqvarna FX350 on the Coastal Racing Team.

Ryan took the win at his first race of the season at the first round of the Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series in Gaston, South Carolina. Sipes commented “I’m loving the new Leatt GPX gear, it looks great, it’s thin and breathable to keep me cool on hot days, and still sturdy enough to hold up for a three-hour race. I couldn’t ask for more.”

The GPX 5.5 Ultraweld jersey Ryan wears is an ultra-light layer of protection made of four-way stretch mesh fabric that features MoistureCool wicking. Its tape-bonded seams offer a superior level of comfort with an un-inhibited range of motion.

The GPX 5.5 pant is a slim fit, 4 way stretch pant that has protection in the high wear areas, but also offers the very thin but durable IKS (Internal Knee System) knee area that is ultra protective and resists the common knee brace/bike junction wear issues, yet enhances the almost seamless connection with the bike feel.

The range of GPX Lite gloves offer a ventilated, premium protection system. The upper is made of a light, four-way stretch material that offers good airflow, and the palm is made of the unique and high-tech NanoGrip material that is reinforced with Aramid. NanoGrip contains fibers that are 7.5 times thinner than a human hair, as well as for its durability, breathability and its excellent wet and dry grip properties.