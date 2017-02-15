Observations: Arlington

In my opinion, the Feld track crew needs to either invest in more dirt each week and/or devote more time to fixing the trouble spots on the track between the races. I understand many times they’re following a live TV schedule and that doesn’t allow much time but I’m telling you, the riders I speak to say that they don’t mind the timed events, bit they don’t think the tracks are capable of handling more laps. Keep an eye on this as we go forward. Hopefully, somehow, the track crew can squeeze in more track prep time.

Also, a lot of riders are telling me they don’t know how much time is left in the race. The mechanics’ area is, more times than not, useless for the riders as the riders shoot through the section so quickly that they can’t look over at the board. Riders used to be able to take a look at the tall scoring tower by the finish to see how many laps are left but that doesn’t help now. So a suggestion for the promoters is to install a giant countdown clock somewhere that’s easy for the riders to see. Cole Seely told me he somehow managed to look up and read the small font on the finish line banner; Malcolm Stewart told me at Glendale he was able to see the Jumbotron. But for the most part, these guys can’t tell how much time is left. Someone’s gotta change this.

Congrats to Marvin Musquin on his first 450SX win of his career this weekend! It was an awesome ride by Marv as he grabbed the start in the second main event gate drop (Justin Brayton caused a red flag due to a hard crash the first time around. Look for JB10 to be out a few weeks) and took off, leading every lap on the way to the win. It feels like Marv’s got a few wins already, right? He’s been so close, probably should’ve won Atlanta last year and it was just a matter of time. Well, in Arlington, it was time.

Musquin was using this move in the second set of whoops where he jumped into them, touched once and jumped out. We always talk about Musquin’s “jump whoop” technique hurting him in the big whoops but in this case, with smaller ones, it was WAY fast. Cole Seely, who finished second, told me that he could see Marv’s front fender way up in the air and knew he was getting pulled there so he figured out what was going on. Marv was great and it’s cool to see emotion like he had afterwards over the win.

Marv is 18 points down to his teammate Ryan Dungey and why can’t he make a run at this thing? Wouldn’t that be something if the “secondary guy” on the team started moving on up on the big dog on the team? Made even stranger by the fact he rides and trains with Dungey during the week! If Marv gets some wins here, stay tuned to this development.

Speaking of Dungey, he was off a bit again this weekend, although he didn’t have to go to the semi this week. He only managed a sixth in qualifying and in the main he was stuck behind Dean Wilson for the longest time before getting by late and ending up fourth. It was only the THIRD time in the last 41races that Dungey has missed the podium. Yes, you read that right.

Yeah, yeah I know we’ve spent the last couple of weeks wondering about a guy that’s leading the points also appearing un-Dungey like the last little while. Myself, I don’t buy into the whole “Kenny Roczen’s crash has affected him” narrative that’s out there. These guys at Dungey’s level are mentally strong, they know the risks out there and they’ve seen injuries to just about all of their competitors at one point or another.

As a former mechanic, I’ll take that I think Dungey’s been fighting his bike a bit with these tracks that are breaking down more and more. Dungey’s never been a great tester although with the new bike I’ve heard he’s been more hands-off than ever before which means he’s happier. These tracks on the West Coast have been soft (due to the rain), they’ve been getting worked over like Clubber Lang in the second fight and, to me, you can watch Dungey’s bike and see that it’s not working great.

This weekend, in his hometown, is a big “test” for Dungey. He should be pumped to win as the series returns to Minneapolis for the first time since 2013. If Dungey isn’t his usual “Dungey self” this weekend, we may have a real issue here.

Shane McElrath had the heartbreak of the weekend when his KTM 250 SX-F just stopped working after he holeshot and took off with the lead. Shane lost the points lead last week to Justin Hill and needed a big weekend to stop Hill’s three race win streak. And he was going to do it! McElrath answered with a great race and was on his way to the win (although Hill was closing a bit) and reclaiming the points lead when his bike went kaput … or semi-kaput, because he was able to ride around at a slow rate. Absolute crushing blow to McElrath, KTM, and the TLD guys as Hill zoomed by for his fourth-straight win and a big points lead with three races left.