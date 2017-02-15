Chase Sexton's Pro Debut Put on Hold

AMA Horizon Award winner Chase Sexton will once again see his pro debut delayed. Sexton is the latest in GEICO Honda's decade-long run of signing talent late in their amateur career and grooming them for the pro ranks. Sexton scored the AMA Horizon Award at the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, but has since suffered from knee and wrist injuries.

The broken wrists are the most recent and will sideline him for the 250SX East Region opener this weekend in Minneapolis. The injury, which occurred in late December, did not require surgery, but Sexton was outfitted with casts, delaying his testing preparations. There was hope he'd be ready for the opener this weekend, but he wrote on Instagram last night that he hopes to return for round two of the East Region in Atlanta on February 25.

Sexton was expected to make his pro debut last year after Loretta's, but a few days after that race, while preparing for Unadilla, he sustained an avulsion fracture in his left knee, pushing his pro debut to Monster Energy Supercross.

We’ll have more on Sexton’s status for Atlanta as it's known.