Between the Motos: Sean Brennen

So you started as Denny’s assistant?

No, I was brought on as a PR manager for all motorsports. So I was fortunate enough to work on Monster Jam, supercross, and arenacross. Then with Denny’s departure obviously came the need and demand for more work on supercross. As you know with 17 races from January through May, it’s full throttle during that time. So I’m full-time on supercross now.

Tell me a little bit about some changes that you’ve made this year, some of the behind-the-scenes stuff the fans may or may not see.

The timed racing from the fan experience was a huge, huge change for us. In addition to that, we wanted our stars to be out front more often and be more visible for our fans. But obviously with things like the pit party and the ultimate experience for the fan, we are continuing to work on making things better and to enhance the entire show. Internally, we are working five years down the road from right now. We’re in 2017. We’re five rounds in, but we’re looking at 2018 and 2020 and 2023. Fortunately, based on how the company is structured, we are able to do that. It’s hard to get everything done all in one year. We’d love to be able to cram everything in but it’s just not possible, so we are spacing things out.

I think people don’t realize how hard it is to steer the ship and to make changes fundamentally. Just this year you started hosting post-race press conferences, which are a great addition, but obviously there’s been some challenges getting them right.

Yeah, press conferences—you know, every other sport has post-event press conferences. We always felt like this is something again not only for our press core, which we’re fortunate to have a real press core that follows this each and every week, every race, but also allowing additional opportunities for our athletes. So every other sport has it. From NASCAR to the traditional NFL, NBA, and baseball events. Our sport, we’re as big as them. We are filling these stadiums with fans. We go to different stadiums where we are able to fill in more people than an NFL team has a given game day. I think a lot of people don’t realize that. The post-race press conference was a combination of wanting to have a bigger, more organized voice but also really align ourselves with all of the other sports, which we are already from a reach standpoint and attendance standpoint and with everything else.

With Denny Hartwig moving on, you have some big shoes to fill. But when you make changes, you risk upsetting other people who may not like it. How has it been with the riders and the press conferences? How do they feel about it?

So far it’s been a work in progress. I think we went from zero to now we’re probably about eight. Any time you have change, and most importantly a change in an athlete’s schedule, there needs to be time to adapt to that. But I think the riders have done a fantastic job in adapting to the structure. At Oakland we had an early day race, so I don’t think time was a factor, but when the majority of our races start at 7:00 and they don’t end until 10:00 there’s always that, “It’s late. These athletes are tired.” For the premier class, they are just finishing their race, coming off of the podium. So it is a lot to ask and it will take time to really fetter out that schedule that everybody understands what the expectation is. So far the athletes from their standpoint, we’ve been able to provide and garner a lot more media for them. So of course from a sponsorship and team standpoint it has all been positive. But for the athletes in particular, coming right off that racetrack and the adrenaline running, obviously needing to eat food and having to adapt to that, it’s been a little bit of a challenge but I’m very thankful for them that they have all been part of the program and understand the bigger picture of what we’re trying to create.