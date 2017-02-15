3 on 3: Questions for Minneapolis

1. 250SX East Region title pick?

Jason Weigandt: I think, if you spit all the info into a computer, it's going to tell you Joey Savatgy will come out the champion. Like, seriously, I’ll ask Siri right now who will win the 250SX East Region Championship. Ah, she responded with “Which sport? Basketball or hockey?”

Anyway. Savatgy has a slight edge in experience, because he held the red plate at different times indoors and out last year. Zach Osborne is always solid, but we’ll see if he can take the leap that Savatgy already has. I see Christian Craig with the ability to go as fast or even faster, but a lot of times in this class, you have to lose a title before you can win one. Savatgy has taken all the steps. The rest of the class has huge question marks. Can A-Mart carry what he did outdoors on a Yamaha indoors on a KTM? Can Star Racing Yamaha’s trio get in the mix? Can RJ Hampshire or Jordon Smith finally capitalize on their potential? And what about the ultimate wild card, Adam Cianciarulo?

Jason Thomas: I think this is a two-horse race between Joey Savatgy and Christian Craig but there are some dark horses in the mix, too. Joey has to be the favorite on paper after winning several races both inside and out last season. He had some health issues that really derailed his results but when he was healthy, he was fantastic. I look for him to come out swinging this weekend.

I really believe that Christian should have been on the West Coast as I think his skill set suits those races better. He is great in big whoops and his weight wouldn't be as much of a liability on the harder dirt. He has experience on the West Coast and would know what to expect every week. Whether or not it was the right decision to switch Jeremy Martin and Christian Craig is still up for debate, but the Martin side didn't pan out. Christian will be good but he has some stiff competition if he wants this title.

The dark horses are going to be fast and furious but I don't know if they will collectively have the consistency to win a title. Adam Cianciarulo, Benny Bloss, RJ Hampshire, Jordon Smith, Colt Nichols, Zach Osborne, and more all have the speed and experience to win but they haven't been able to put a whole series together. Of these, I look for Osborne to be the wild card as he has been training with the Baker crew and should be more prepared than he has ever been.