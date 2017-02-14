Sign of the (Lap) Times: Arlington

While we dropped the “Everything’s bigger in Texas” slogan a couple times last week, the track definitely wasn’t. Two sets of fast whoops and only one triple allowed lap times to dip into the low 50-second range. But does that really matter? With the new timed racing format, we still got 20 minutes of racing on a deceptive track and even saw a pit stop or two! This track was exactly why the 20-minute plus one format was implemented. Using Marvin Musquin’s average lap time of 50.018, we would have only seen 16 minutes and 40.2 seconds of racing under the old 20-lap format.

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the Lap Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450SX Class Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap In Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 48.054 2 50.018 Marvin Musquin 2 14th 48.613 2 50.684 Cooper Webb 3 15th 48.914 3 53.582 Eli Tomac 4 3rd 49.991 10 50.218 Jason Anderson 5 2nd 49.180 7 50.116 Cole Seely 6 4th 49.194 6 50.370 Ryan Dungey 7 5th 49.411 11 50.713 Dean Wilson 8 9th 49.456 5 52.122 Justin Bogle 9 8th 49.665 6 50.538 Davi Millsaps 10 17th 49.709 7 51.657 Blake Baggett 11 7th 49.766 12 51.371 Jake Weimer 12 11th 49.810 2 52.072 Trey Canard 13 19th 49.882 8 51.426 Chad Reed 14 6th 50.057 11 51.101 Broc Tickle 15 10th 50.935 3 52.571 Malcolm Stewart 16 12th 51.013 7 53.078 Vince Friese 17 13th 51.252 7 53.094 Mike Alessi 18 20th 51.945 3 55.029 Alex Ray 19 21st 52.107 5 53.580 Cade Clason 20 18th 52.288 7 56.170 Austin Politelli 21 16th 52.778 3 56.003 Jimmy Alberston 22 22nd DNS DNS DNS Justin Brayton

250SX Class Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap In Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 22nd 48.970 2 49.899 Shane McElrath 2 3rd 49.386 7 50.467 Aaron Plessinger 3 1st 49.448 3 50.459 Justin Hill 4 2nd 49.681 6 50.525 Austin Forkner 5 4th 49.824 3 51.292 Jimmy Decotis 6 7th 50.029 10 51.669 Martin Davalos 7 6th 50.186 10 51.399 Jeremy Martin 8 5th 50.385 9 51.302 Dan Reardon 9 8th 50.883 4 52.801 Cole Martinez 10 9th 51.058 4 53.161 Hayden Mellross 11 12th 51.173 7 53.725 Ryan Surratt 12 10th 51.359 4 53.253 Kyle Chisholm 13 16th 51.540 2 55.105 Killian Auberson 14 11th 51.750 5 53.467 Noah McConahy 15 13th 51.890 3 54.183 Justin Hoeft 16 14th 51.959 4 54.377 AJ Catanzaro 17 15th 52.350 3 54.378 Justin Starling 18 19th 52.913 5 56.452 Chase Marquier 19 17th 52.919 4 55.785 Scott Champion 20 18th 53.253 10 55.602 Chris Alldredge 21 21st 53.573 5 57.889 Chris Howell 22 20th 53.624 5 57.407 Broc Shoemaker

As the series moves east across the U.S. and we get away from California, we start to see drastic changes in dirt from week to week, and going from Oakland to Arlington might be the most drastic change of the year. We went from soft, rutty, rain-soaked dirt to a hard-packed track in Dallas. Take a look at how much more consistent the lap times for the top three were in Arlington compared to Oakland.

Oakland