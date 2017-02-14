Open Mic: Vince Friese

So you do think your reputation, like what happened with Peick last year, that affects what riders think of you when these things happen?

Yeah it does, and not just Peick last year, but other stuff. It’s hard because I get good starts, and those guys have to pass me and it has to get frustrating. I know what it’s like, I’ve been in that situation as an amateur or at other races, there are guys that start well consistently, but they’re not as fast as you, but they ride hard and don’t let you go right by. So you get mad at that guy even if that guy isn’t doing anything wrong. He’s just trying to race. But you get frustrated because you’re thinking, “I shouldn’t be stuck behind this guy.” So I understand why he gets mad or other guys get mad, but I’m not going to stop getting good starts and I’m not going to stop riding hard. That’s what I get paid to do. Also, I’m getting there. I’m getting closer to those guys every year and every week. So I’m going to keep riding hard. Not dirty, I try to be as clean as I can and do my thing, but I’m not going to stop getting good starts and riding hard.

Okay, the Anderson crash there, that might have been a just racing deal. But these other incidents—what is your reaction to those? Do you just think “Man I was just trying to be aggressive but I went too far?” Or did you just make a bad decision? What is your reaction to a lot of these other incidents where the riders get really mad at you?

Man, I don’t know. I don’t think there’s been one like that in the last couple of years. But in the years before that, I was just young. I was probably being dumb and would lose my head a bit. You know, you’re 19-20 years old, you’re a professional motorcycle racer, you get a start … again, I’ve always been good at starts. I get a start, get a holeshot, and I think “Maybe this is the race where I get a podium!” So then I’m in the “This guy is not passing me” mindset. I made some dumb moves, definitely, I’m not going to try to deny that. I’ve learned from it, now I’ve learned to not try to make it all happen in one turn or one lap.

So you feel you’ve taken some lessons from all this?

Definitely. I learn every week. That’s all I can do is keep learning and keep improving. I feel like I keep getting better. I’m definitely not where I want to be yet, but I’m learning. Definitely thankful to Mike Genova and everyone on the Smartop/MotoConcepts team. I wouldn’t be still racing if it wasn’t for him. He’s given me the ability to learn and grow and stick with me through that. Everyone, Mike and also Tony [Alessi]. For them to stick with me through this is huge. Hopefully someday I can make all the time and effort he’s invested in me worth it one day.

So when you’re in the tunnel and you’re getting yelled at or pointed at, and then eventually hit, what’s running through your mind at that time? Are you shocked? Do you get angry back at them?

I don’t know man…. At the end of the day, we’re racing dirt bikes, and I’ve been doing it since before I can remember. That stuff happens now and again. It’s happened so much that at this point it just is what it is. The only difference is now there’s 70,000 people watching and there are TV cameras. It’s no different than stuff that’s happened to me before, now it’s just a little more magnified, I guess.