Bob’s Cycle Supply to Host Minneapolis Supercross Open House

St. Paul, Minnesota – The Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship returns to Minneapolis, Minnesota, and makes its debut at the new U.S. Bank Stadium. The last time the prestigious racing series visited Minneapolis was in 2013. As well as being round seven for 450SX, it's the first round for the riders in the 250SX East Region.

Bob’s Cycle Supply, serving the Minnesota motocross community since 1971, will be hosting a weekend long Supercross Open House. The Open House kicks off Friday evening with an autograph signing session from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time. As with past events, Bob’s will have some of the top 450SX and 250SX riders, as well as many of Minnesota’s rising stars in the sport. Expected Riders will be posted on Bob’s Cycle Supply Facebook and Twitter accounts. The autograph session will be hosted by Georgia Lindsay, who’s professional insight will add a unique personal touch to the evening.

The Open House weekend continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be in store only specials, supercross only sale items, and representatives from the motorsports leading aftermarket manufacturers. Local on-air radio talent from KXXR–93X will be on sight Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. with door prizes, give-a-ways, and more.

Bob’s Cycle Supply has a huge 25,000 plus square foot retail showroom that showcases the finest brands of motocross apparel as well as the newest moto-specific casuals. Employee owned and operated, there is no other shopping experience for the motocross enthusiast in the Minneapolis metropolitan area that can compare. Bob’s Cycle Supply is located only 15 minutes away from U.S. Bank Stadium.