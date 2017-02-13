Watch Pulpmx Show Live on Racer X Facebook Page

Over the last few weeks, we’ve streamed a portion of the Pulpmx Show live on the Racer X Facebook page. It’s gone fairly well, after Steve figured out how the Internet works.

We'll also be streaming a portion of tonight’s show, as Steve welcomes back former co-host Kenny Watson. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team owner Mitch Payton will also appear on the show, along with Nick Wey and EKS Brand Goggles owner Rich Taylor.

Tune in live tonight at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST here.