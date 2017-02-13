Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Arlington - 450SX

- Arlington, TX

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Marvin Musquin La Reole, France KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
2Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA HondaCRF 450
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM HusqvarnaFC450
4Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
5Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom HusqvarnaFC450
6Broc Tickle Holly, MI SuzukiRM-Z450
7Jake Weimer Rupert, ID SuzukiRM-Z450
8Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
9Justin Bogle Cushing, OK SuzukiRM-Z450
10Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL SuzukiRM-Z450
11Trey Canard Shawnee, OK KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
12Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO HondaCRF 450
13Mike Alessi Apple Valley, CA HondaCRF 450
14Cooper Webb Newport, NC YamahaYZ450F
15Eli Tomac Cortez, CO KawasakiKX 450F
16Jimmy Albertson Mount Vernon, MO SuzukiRM-Z450
17Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
18Austin Politelli Menifee, CA YamahaYZ450F
19Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia YamahaYZ450F
20Alex Ray Jackson, TN HusqvarnaFC450
21Cade Clason Arcadia, OH HondaCRF 450
22Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA HondaCRF 450
Full Results

Arlington - 250SX West

- Arlington, TX

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR KawasakiKX 250F
2Austin Forkner Richards, MO KawasakiKX 250F
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH YamahaYZ250F
4Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA HondaCRF 250
5Dan Reardon Queensland, Australia YamahaYZ250F
6Jeremy Martin Millville, MN HondaCRF 250
7Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador HusqvarnaFC250
8Cole Martinez Rimrock, AZ YamahaYZ250F
9Hayden Mellross Australia YamahaYZ250F
10Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL HondaCRF 250
11Noah Mcconahy Spokane, WA YamahaYZ250F
12Ryan Surratt Corona, CA KawasakiKX 250F
13Justin Hoeft Castaic, CA YamahaYZ250F
14AJ Catanzaro Portland, CT YamahaYZ250F
15Justin Starling Deland, FL HusqvarnaFC250
16Killian Auberson Switzerland KTM250 SX-F
17Scott Champion Temecula, CA YamahaYZ250F
18Chris Alldredge Powell Butte, OR YamahaYZ250F
19Chase Marquier Newcastle, OK HondaCRF 250
20Broc Shoemaker Agua Dulce, CA YamahaYZ250F
21Chris Howell Spokane, WA HusqvarnaFC250
22Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC KTM250SX-F
Full Results

450SX Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN129
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France111
3Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA107
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO100
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM85
6Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA83
7Cooper Webb Newport, NC71
9Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom64
8Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia64
10Broc Tickle Holly, MI55
11Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA51
12Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany51
13Josh Grant Riverside, CA46
14Jake Weimer Rupert, ID44
15Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA43
16Weston Peick Wildomar, CA39
17Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO36
18Justin Bogle Cushing, OK33
19Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL25
20Mike Alessi Apple Valley, CA21
Full Standings

250SX West Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR138
2Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH117
3Shane Mcelrath Canton, NC113
4Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador106
5Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA91
6Austin Forkner Richards, MO90
7Dan Reardon Queensland, Australia72
8Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL60
9Jeremy Martin Millville, MN55
10Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY54
11Cole Martinez Rimrock, AZ52
12Justin Starling Deland, FL43
13Joshua Hansen Elbert, CO38
14Noah Mcconahy Spokane, WA38
15Tyler Bowers Danville, KY33
16Killian Auberson Switzerland30
17Chase Marquier Newcastle, OK27
18Hayden Mellross Australia26
19Ryan Surratt Corona, CA25
20Scott Champion Temecula, CA22
Full Standings

Italian Motocross Championship

Round 3 –Ottobiano, Italy

MX1 Overall

Finish Rider
1st Jeremy Van Horebeek
2nd Antonio Cairoli
3rd Evgeny Bobryshev
4th Tanel Leok
5th Valentin Guillod
6th Ken De Dycker
7th Jose Butron
8th Alessandro Lupino
9th Rui Goncalves
10th Tim Gajser

MX2 Overall

Finish Rider
1st Michele Cervellin
2nd Jorge Prado
3rd Samuele Bernardini
4th Calvin Vlaanderen
5th Giuseppe Tropepe
6th Simone Furlotti
7th Filippo Zonta
8th Brian Bogers
9th Nicholas Lapucci
10th Simone Zecchina
Cairoli came out of the final round with the MX1 Championship.
Cairoli came out of the final round with the MX1 Championship. KTM Images

MX1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Antonio Cairoli 340
2nd Jeremy Van Horebeek 320
3rd Evgeny Bobryshev 200
4th Tim Gajser 196
5th Tanel Leok 165
6th Romain Febvre 130
7th Alessandro Lupino 125
8th Jose Butron 122
9th Ken De Dycker 104
10th Rui Goncalves 102

MX2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jorge Prado 300
2nd Michele Cervellin 280
3rd Brian Bogers 165
4th Samuele Bernardini 159
5th Benoit Paturel 155
6th Julien Lieber 146
7th Simone Furlotti 134
8th Alvin Ostlund 130
9th Giuseppe Tropepe 103
10th Filippo Zonta 97

Motocross Masters International

Lacapelle Marival, France

MX1

Overall Finish Rider
1st Clement Desalle
2nd Jordi Tixier
3rd Arminas Jasikonis
4th Kevin Strijbos
5th Gautier Paulin
6th Arnaud Tonus
7th Shaun Simpson
8th Gert Krestinov
9th Maxime Desprey
10th Nicolas Aubin
11th Max Nagl
12th Max Anstie
13th Greg Aranda
14th Jeremy Delince
15th And Baumgartner

MX2

Overall Finish Rider
1st Benoit Paturel
2nd Jeremy Seewer
3rd Thomas Kjer Olsen
4th Conrad Mewse
5th Thomas Convington
6th Hunter Lawrence
7th Alvin Ostlund
8th Brent Van Donnick
9th Anthony Boissiere
10th Thomas Do
11th Adrien Malaval
12th Jordan Divall
13th Arnaud Aubin
14th Anthony Bourdon
15th Jimmy Clochet

Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)

Round 5 – Sheffield, England

Pro Class

Finish Rider
1st Cedric Soubeyras
2nd Angelo Pellegrini
3rd Thomas Ramette
4th Jack Brunell
5th Jay Wilson
6th Adam Chatfield
7th Hugo Basaula
8th Gaeten Le Hir
9th Matt Bayliss
10th  Cyrille Coulon
Courtesy of Redcat Marketing Limited

Pro Class Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Cedric Soubeyras​ 104
2nd Angelo Pellegrini 96
3rd Thomas Ramette 95
4th Adam Chatfield 88
5th Jack Brunell 87
6th Cyrille Coulon 72
7th Adrien Excoffier 69
8th Florent Richier 69
9th Hugo Basuala 65
10th Matt Bayliss  54

2017 Champions

Rider Championship/Race Class
Nicholas Schmidt​ ADAC MX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2