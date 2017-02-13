Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Arlington - 450SX
AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
Arlington - 250SX West
AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|KawasakiKX 250F
|2
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|KawasakiKX 250F
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|YamahaYZ250F
|4
|Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
|HondaCRF 250
|5
|Dan Reardon
|Queensland, Australia
|YamahaYZ250F
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|HondaCRF 250
|7
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|HusqvarnaFC250
|8
|Cole Martinez
|Rimrock, AZ
|YamahaYZ250F
|9
|Hayden Mellross
|Australia
|YamahaYZ250F
|10
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|HondaCRF 250
|11
|Noah Mcconahy
|Spokane, WA
|YamahaYZ250F
|12
|Ryan Surratt
|Corona, CA
|KawasakiKX 250F
|13
|Justin Hoeft
|Castaic, CA
|YamahaYZ250F
|14
|AJ Catanzaro
|Portland, CT
|YamahaYZ250F
|15
|Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
|HusqvarnaFC250
|16
|Killian Auberson
|Switzerland
|KTM250 SX-F
|17
|Scott Champion
|Temecula, CA
|YamahaYZ250F
|18
|Chris Alldredge
|Powell Butte, OR
|YamahaYZ250F
|19
|Chase Marquier
|Newcastle, OK
|HondaCRF 250
|20
|Broc Shoemaker
|Agua Dulce, CA
|YamahaYZ250F
|21
|Chris Howell
|Spokane, WA
|HusqvarnaFC250
|22
|Shane Mcelrath
|Canton, NC
|KTM250SX-F
450SX Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|129
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|111
|3
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|107
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|100
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|85
|6
|Davi Millsaps
|Cairo, GA
|83
|7
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|71
|9
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|64
|8
|Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|64
|10
|Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|55
|11
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|51
|12
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|51
|13
|Josh Grant
|Riverside, CA
|46
|14
|Jake Weimer
|Rupert, ID
|44
|15
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|43
|16
|Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|39
|17
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|36
|18
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|33
|19
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|25
|20
|Mike Alessi
|Apple Valley, CA
|21
250SX West Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|138
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|117
|3
|Shane Mcelrath
|Canton, NC
|113
|4
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|106
|5
|Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
|91
|6
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|90
|7
|Dan Reardon
|Queensland, Australia
|72
|8
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|60
|9
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|55
|10
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|54
|11
|Cole Martinez
|Rimrock, AZ
|52
|12
|Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
|43
|13
|Joshua Hansen
|Elbert, CO
|38
|14
|Noah Mcconahy
|Spokane, WA
|38
|15
|Tyler Bowers
|Danville, KY
|33
|16
|Killian Auberson
|Switzerland
|30
|17
|Chase Marquier
|Newcastle, OK
|27
|18
|Hayden Mellross
|Australia
|26
|19
|Ryan Surratt
|Corona, CA
|25
|20
|Scott Champion
|Temecula, CA
|22
Italian Motocross Championship
Round 3 –Ottobiano, Italy
MX1 Overall
|Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|2nd
|Antonio Cairoli
|3rd
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|4th
|Tanel Leok
|5th
|Valentin Guillod
|6th
|Ken De Dycker
|7th
|Jose Butron
|8th
|Alessandro Lupino
|9th
|Rui Goncalves
|10th
|Tim Gajser
MX2 Overall
|Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Michele Cervellin
|2nd
|Jorge Prado
|3rd
|Samuele Bernardini
|4th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|5th
|Giuseppe Tropepe
|6th
|Simone Furlotti
|7th
|Filippo Zonta
|8th
|Brian Bogers
|9th
|Nicholas Lapucci
|10th
|Simone Zecchina
MX1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|340
|2nd
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|320
|3rd
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|200
|4th
|Tim Gajser
|196
|5th
|Tanel Leok
|165
|6th
|Romain Febvre
|130
|7th
|Alessandro Lupino
|125
|8th
|Jose Butron
|122
|9th
|Ken De Dycker
|104
|10th
|Rui Goncalves
|102
MX2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jorge Prado
|300
|2nd
|Michele Cervellin
|280
|3rd
|Brian Bogers
|165
|4th
|Samuele Bernardini
|159
|5th
|Benoit Paturel
|155
|6th
|Julien Lieber
|146
|7th
|Simone Furlotti
|134
|8th
|Alvin Ostlund
|130
|9th
|Giuseppe Tropepe
|103
|10th
|Filippo Zonta
|97
Motocross Masters International
Lacapelle Marival, France
MX1
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Clement Desalle
|2nd
|Jordi Tixier
|3rd
|Arminas Jasikonis
|4th
|Kevin Strijbos
|5th
|Gautier Paulin
|6th
|Arnaud Tonus
|7th
|Shaun Simpson
|8th
|Gert Krestinov
|9th
|Maxime Desprey
|10th
|Nicolas Aubin
|11th
|Max Nagl
|12th
|Max Anstie
|13th
|Greg Aranda
|14th
|Jeremy Delince
|15th
|And Baumgartner
MX2
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Benoit Paturel
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|3rd
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|4th
|Conrad Mewse
|5th
|Thomas Convington
|6th
|Hunter Lawrence
|7th
|Alvin Ostlund
|8th
|Brent Van Donnick
|9th
|Anthony Boissiere
|10th
|Thomas Do
|11th
|Adrien Malaval
|12th
|Jordan Divall
|13th
|Arnaud Aubin
|14th
|Anthony Bourdon
|15th
|Jimmy Clochet
Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
Round 5 – Sheffield, England
Pro Class
|Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Cedric Soubeyras
|2nd
|Angelo Pellegrini
|3rd
|Thomas Ramette
|4th
|Jack Brunell
|5th
|Jay Wilson
|6th
|Adam Chatfield
|7th
|Hugo Basaula
|8th
|Gaeten Le Hir
|9th
|Matt Bayliss
|10th
|Cyrille Coulon
Pro Class Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Cedric Soubeyras
|104
|2nd
|Angelo Pellegrini
|96
|3rd
|Thomas Ramette
|95
|4th
|Adam Chatfield
|88
|5th
|Jack Brunell
|87
|6th
|Cyrille Coulon
|72
|7th
|Adrien Excoffier
|69
|8th
|Florent Richier
|69
|9th
|Hugo Basuala
|65
|10th
|Matt Bayliss
|54
2017 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Nicholas Schmidt
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2