Taylor Robert Serioulsy Injured at King of Motos

We reported last week on King of the Motos, an extreme enduro won by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Colton Haaker. During the race, Haaker actually stopped to aid the downed Taylor Robert, of the FMF KTM factory off-road team, who had crashed hard during the event.

At first, we believed Robert had been knocked out in the crash, but news that his situation was much worse began to trickle in. Robert released an update on his Instagram page today and while he should be able to recover, his injuries are terrible—so bad that Robert believes he passed out not from a head injury, but due to suffering from collapsed lungs and extreme pain. Unbelievable.

The injuries started with four broken vertebrae. Then internal damage turned out to be much worse than expected. Robert's full update, along with a video of the crash, is below.

Robert was the overall winner of the International Six-Days Enduro last year, on the team that took the first U.S. World Team Trophy victory in the history of the event.