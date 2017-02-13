ONSIA Sound Art Named Title Sponsor of 2017 WMX Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing, along with the American Motorcyclist Association and participating race organizers, are proud to announce ONSIA Sound Art as the brand-new title sponsor for the 2017 Women's Professional Motocross Championship (WMX).

ONSIA specializes in blending visual art with cutting-edge sound technology. Not only can the Bluetooth speaker be customized with a personal image, the flat panel speakers far exceed the sound quality from traditional speakers. A personal art piece makes a great decoration for a racer's home or garage, with the added benefit of music—where racers can listen to their favorite songs straight off their mobile phone—while working on their machines or prepping for their race.

"We are excited about our sponsorship of the Women's Motocross Series and see this as a great opportunity to become involved with the motorcycle industry," explained Steve Ventre, CEO and founder of ONSIA. "There is a strong demand for quality photography from the riders, their sponsors, and their fans. We can turn those images into a unique Sound Art Speaker providing Bluetooth® on-demand-sound for their home, trophy room, or RV."

ONSIA's hands-on approach will provide the WMX Championship with top-notch media exposure. Race reports, social media posts, and marketing materials will be re-designed to incorporate ONSIA and the brand-new series logo. "We look forward to working with the women racing the WMX series, as well as meeting their families and sponsors as the series progresses throughout the season," continued Ventre.