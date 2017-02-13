Lucas Oil Becomes Presenting Sponsor for Loretta Lynn's
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – MX Sports along with their sanctioning partner, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA), is pleased to announce Lucas Oil as the presenting sponsor of the world's largest and most prestigious amateur national motocross championship. The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National, presented by Lucas Oil, is slated to take place July 31 through August 5 at the historic Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
Today's announcement not only establishes Lucas Oil's support of the AMA Amateur National, but also of the entire sport of motocross. This new partnership makes Lucas Oil's involvement in the sport of motocross a full circle as they also serve as the title sponsor for the AMA Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series. Nearly 22,000 racers are expected to qualify for the AMA Amateur National, in hopes of earning valuable experience and exposure needed before taking the next step in their racing career, which for some includes competing in the AMA Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
"Lucas Oil and MAVTV are excited to be associated with the largest amateur motocross championship in the world, and look forward to a long relationship with this prestigious event," said Vice President of Sales, Mark Mitchell. "Every successful pro starts out as an amateur, and this event provides a great opportunity for us to connect our brands with those young riders and families in a meaningful way."
Situated in the middle of the Ranch, the pavilion will be re-branded as the Lucas Oil Stadium, and host several key events including opening ceremonies, team dinners, special nighttime activities and award ceremonies. In addition, Lucas Oil will have on-site activation at the event, featuring their high-performance engine oils and other motocross specific products. After seeing a need for better lubricants in the industry, Lucas Oil's products have been designed to fit the needs of all motocross racers from grassroots racing to the professional level.
"Lucas Oil has proven to be an exceptional partner in America's Pro Motocross platform and now in the premier amateur championship will give them complete vertical integration," said MX Sports Director Tim Cotter. "Lucas Oil will now have interaction with motocross riders though their youth and amateur careers, to their professional experience at AMA Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, and they will be there when they return to Loretta Lynn's in their vet years. This new relationship will more than double the cable television programming on NBC Sports, RacerTV.com's live streaming and MAVTV."
Lucas Oil will also expand the current cable television package produced by RacerTV. After the dirt has settled and racers have returned home from the AMA Amateur National, two one-hour highlight shows will air on NBC Sports Network.
The 36th Annual Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by Lucas Oil, takes place July 31 through August 5 at the renowned Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
For additional information on the AMA Amateur National, visit the official website at MXSports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Also follow the official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts for exclusive content and to catch the latest news.