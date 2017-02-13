Lucas Oil Becomes Presenting Sponsor for Loretta Lynn's

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – MX Sports along with their sanctioning partner, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA), is pleased to announce Lucas Oil as the presenting sponsor of the world's largest and most prestigious amateur national motocross championship. The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National, presented by Lucas Oil, is slated to take place July 31 through August 5 at the historic Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Today's announcement not only establishes Lucas Oil's support of the AMA Amateur National, but also of the entire sport of motocross. This new partnership makes Lucas Oil's involvement in the sport of motocross a full circle as they also serve as the title sponsor for the AMA Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series. Nearly 22,000 racers are expected to qualify for the AMA Amateur National, in hopes of earning valuable experience and exposure needed before taking the next step in their racing career, which for some includes competing in the AMA Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

"Lucas Oil and MAVTV are excited to be associated with the largest amateur motocross championship in the world, and look forward to a long relationship with this prestigious event," said Vice President of Sales, Mark Mitchell. "Every successful pro starts out as an amateur, and this event provides a great opportunity for us to connect our brands with those young riders and families in a meaningful way."