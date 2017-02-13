Insight: Hill, Forkner, Plessinger

Austin Forkner, your second career podium. The only guy in your way all night was your teammate, in the heat race and in the main event. But a good bounce back from Oakland where you went down in the second corner. So you’ve got to feel good to get a second place—your best career finish.

Austin Forkner: Yeah, definitely. I didn’t get a perfect start, still got a pretty good one though. I was just kind of pacing myself off of Justin. Shane was getting away a little bit in the beginning. I was just trying to really pace myself off of those two and try to run with them and not really worry about who was behind me. Then I kind of made a mistake in the whoops and lost a little bit of time. I saw Aaron coming, so I kind of just had to regroup and put on a late race charge. Then Shane ended up making a mistake. I was really just trying to catch Justin and not worry about who was behind me. It was good.

Aaron, I know you wanted to get a better start. You got a bad start. Talk about coming through the pack. How hectic was it?

Aaron Plessinger: It was pretty hectic. I had to go around some hay bales and then get back on the track. I don’t even know how many people I passed but it was a lot. Trying to dodge the carnage. It was just crazy. But I came through and we got third. Happy to be on the box.

We have a long break ahead. This has to be a huge sigh of relief and motivation to go into it. Is there anything you’ve got to work on now? [Can you] Now focus on the outdoors and wait for those last few supercross races or is it just take it as it comes?

Hill: For me, I’ve always kind of struggled when we get to the outdoors. I’ve always been somewhat of a supercross guy. So I’m definitely going to focus on getting a little bit of that speed. I think that helps when we come back, honestly. I don’t want to spend a whole lot of time off supercross. I still have a lot in my game I can work on. You can always be better. I didn’t ride a perfect race tonight; just had good fortune and it went my way. So I have a lot to work on in supercross as well. So I just need to try to find a good mix of both.

Forkner: I’m not touching a bike for at least 10 days. Probably not going to do much in the first little bit. I’ve kind of been dealing with a bit of a back injury. I cased a big quad around Thanksgiving and jammed my back really hard. It was actually pretty bad at the time, but it’s a lot better now. But just want to give it a little bit of time to hopefully get back to 100 percent. Then I’ll probably start riding outdoors and then a couple weeks before we go race supercross again get back on supercross.

Plessinger: I’m going to go home, probably see some family, and then head back out to California. Probably do some outdoor testing, then a couple weeks before Seattle get back on the supercross grind.