Colton Aeck Expected to Make Full Recovery
In a post on his Instagram page last night, Colton Aeck said he expects to make a full recovery following a horrifying crash at Round 6 of Monster Energy Supercross in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday night.
The privateer from California said he broke two vertebrae, a few ribs, and his shoulder in a heat race crash.
“For about the first hour after my crash I had zero feeling from the waist down, I'm slowly getting some feeling back and am expected to make a full recovery,” he wrote.
The accident occurred in the first 450 heat race when Aeck was forced to roll a triple and the rider directly behind him had already committed to jumping the triple and landed directly on Aeck.
Aeck said he is undergoing surgery today to have rods put in his back.
We’ll update this story as it develops. Below is his full post.
Just wanted to give everyone an update and let them know how I'm doing. Had a brutal crash where I got landed on last night in Arlington. I ended up breaking 2 vertebrae, a few ribs and my shoulder. For about the first hour after my crash I had zero feeling from the waste down, I'm slowly getting some feeling back and am expected to make a full recovery. Going in for surgery tomorrow to have rods put in my back. I want to send a huge thank you to everyone for all the love and prayers. You guys are awesome! I'll be trying to catch up on all my texts and missed call in the next few days.I'm in pretty rough shape, but extremely grateful it wasn't worse. The lord was definitely watching after me last night. #glorytogod
Main image: @bdenton74