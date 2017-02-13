Colton Aeck Expected to Make Full Recovery

In a post on his Instagram page last night, Colton Aeck said he expects to make a full recovery following a horrifying crash at Round 6 of Monster Energy Supercross in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday night.

The privateer from California said he broke two vertebrae, a few ribs, and his shoulder in a heat race crash.

“For about the first hour after my crash I had zero feeling from the waist down, I'm slowly getting some feeling back and am expected to make a full recovery,” he wrote.

The accident occurred in the first 450 heat race when Aeck was forced to roll a triple and the rider directly behind him had already committed to jumping the triple and landed directly on Aeck.

Aeck said he is undergoing surgery today to have rods put in his back.

We’ll update this story as it develops. Below is his full post.