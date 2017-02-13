Clement Desalle Wins Motocross Masters International in France

Motocross Masters International
Lacapelle Marival, France
MX1
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Clement Desalle
|2nd
|Jordi Tixier
|3rd
|Arminas Jasikonis
|4th
|Kevin Strijbos
|5th
|Gautier Paulin
|6th
|Arnaud Tonus
|7th
|Shaun Simpson
|8th
|Gert Krestinov
|9th
|Maxime Desprey
|10th
|Nicolas Aubin
|11th
|Max Nagl
|12th
|Max Anstie
|13th
|Greg Aranda
|14th
|Jeremy Delince
|15th
|Andy Baumgartner
MX2
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Benoit Paturel
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|3rd
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|4th
|Conrad Mewse
|5th
|Thomas Convington
|6th
|Hunter Lawrence
|7th
|Alvin Ostlund
|8th
|Brent Van Donnick
|9th
|Anthony Boissiere
|10th
|Thomas Do
|11th
|Adrien Malaval
|12th
|Jordan Divall
|13th
|Arnaud Aubin
|14th
|Anthony Bourdon
|15th
|Jimmy Clochet