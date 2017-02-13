Clement Desalle Wins Motocross Masters International in France

Motocross Masters International

Lacapelle Marival, France

MX1

Overall Finish Rider
1st Clement Desalle
2nd Jordi Tixier
3rd Arminas Jasikonis
4th Kevin Strijbos
5th Gautier Paulin
6th Arnaud Tonus
7th Shaun Simpson
8th Gert Krestinov
9th Maxime Desprey
10th Nicolas Aubin
11th Max Nagl
12th Max Anstie
13th Greg Aranda
14th Jeremy Delince
15th Andy Baumgartner

MX2

Overall Finish Rider
1st Benoit Paturel
2nd Jeremy Seewer
3rd Thomas Kjer Olsen
4th Conrad Mewse
5th Thomas Convington
6th Hunter Lawrence
7th Alvin Ostlund
8th Brent Van Donnick
9th Anthony Boissiere
10th Thomas Do
11th Adrien Malaval
12th Jordan Divall
13th Arnaud Aubin
14th Anthony Bourdon
15th Jimmy Clochet