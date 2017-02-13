Antonio Cairoli Clinches Italian Motocross Championship

Pre-season preparations for the opening round of the 2017 MXGP World Championship set for February 25 in Qatar continued over the weekend with the third, and final, round of the Italian Motocross Championship.

Eight-time world champion Antonio Cairoli continued his fine pre-season form with a second place finish behind Jeremy Van Horebeek in MX1. Cairoli won the first two rounds of the championship and clinched the MX1 title with his result at round three in Ottobiano.

Three-time MX2 world champion Jeffrey Herlings exited the race early after a big crash that also claimed reigning world champion Tim Gajser. Gajser would remount and finish 10th.