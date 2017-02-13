450 Words: Wilson’s Best

What’d the team have to say after you came off the track after that race?

They’re so happy for me. Everyone’s just happy.

What’s it like working with those guys? It seems like a really laid-back crew with Bobby [Hewitt] and those guys.

Yeah, it’s been really good, a really good transition. The team has been awesome. I used to ride with Bobby when I was an amateur. It’s really good. I’ve just jelled.

Was the red flag a good or bad thing for you for the start?

I was kind of the same position both times, I feel. I was probably seventh or eighth. I think the red flag maybe helped me out a little bit. Unfortunately, [Justin] Brayton went down and it was a shame, but he was on the inside of me on the gate so that gave me a little bit of wiggle room. So I didn’t have a great start but I was lucky to have that inside gate.

You were battling with Dungey for a while.

Yeah, that was pretty cool. I didn’t even know it was Dungey behind me, to be honest. I was just trying to stay consistent, smooth, focused, and hit my marks. I was doing fine and then he just got me there like four laps to go. Then from there I had a little bit of a gap, so I just kind of cruised it to the finish.

How much more are you liking that Husky?

I like it a lot. The team’s been really awesome and helping me a lot. Everything’s been really good. It was pretty emotional after that one because it’s just been a rough couple of years. That’s what I was supposed to be doing a couple years ago, but with these injuries and stuff it’s made it really tough and tricky. It means a lot to be up there again.

What did you think of the track tonight? It looked pretty slick in some spots and guys were going down left and right and pulling into the mechanic’s area. Did you know any of that was happening?

Yeah, there was a lot of carnage happening for sure. I just tried to stay focused and hit my marks. I avoided the carnage and I feel like I done well. The track wasn’t too bad. The whoops and all that really were small by the end of the night, but I think that was one of my strong points. It rutted up but it had a really slippery base, so after the finish line I could hear Dungey because he was going outside there every lap. I could hear him, but I just stuck to my guns and hit the inside on the slippery stuff. It was good.