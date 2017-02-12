Saturday Night Live: Arlington

"I grabbed the holeshot on the restart and just tried to focus on what was in front of me. It was so easy to make a mistake out there tonight," said Musquin. "This [victory] feels so good, to stand up here [on top of the podium] for the first time in my career. I've dreamed of this since I was a little boy in France and would like to dedicate this to my brother, who has been so supportive of me and gone through difficult times the past few years."

Speaking of Tomac, he came into the race on a two race winning streak but he got a poor start in the main, was ripping through the pack when he tipped over in a turn and encountered a front brake problem that forced him to pull into the pits to get the line cut.

And Webb was up near the front also when he encountered a flat and had to pull in to change a wheel. Both Tomac and Webb went back out and scored points that could prove to be valuable near the end of the series.

Once Webb went out, Cole Seely of Honda rode a lonely race in second, never close enough to Musquin to make a run and only late did he have to worry about Rockstar Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson who ended up third.

Rockstar Husqvaran’s Dean Wilson and your points leader, Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey battled for fourth place practically the whole main event before Dungey got around Wilson before the first whoop section. Despite finishing off of the podium, Dungey still managed to leave Texas with a larger advantage in the championship due to Tomac's troubles. He now holds an 18-point lead over Musquin and sits 22-points ahead of Seely, who both surpassed Tomac, who finished 15th, in the standings.