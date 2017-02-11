Race Day Feed: Arlington

We’ve got another day race this weekend and this will also be the first weekend this year the race will not be streamed live so be sure to check back here to get the most up to date action. Eli Tomac has won two in a row and really seems to have found his grove. With his second win of the year, Tomac has tightened up the points to 17 behind Ryan Dungey. Justin Hill has three in a row and as the new series points leader, he will be running the red plate tonight for the first time. Phil Nicoletti suffered an ankle injury yesterday during press day, and will not be racing tonight. For an up to date list of who’s in and who’s out for the weekend, check out our our weekly injury report.

Morning Report

We’re out of California and back in a dome stadium so the track didn’t have to be covered this week so the Dirt Wurx crew didn’t have to put in too much overtime to get this one ready. It’s supposed to be 86 degrees here in Texas today, so hopefully they don’t open the roof on AT&T Stadium during the day, as this tacky red clay could turn into dry red dust.

They say everything is bigger in Texas, except for the whoops this weekend. There are two back to back sets, but pretty small and high speed. The start interesting, it is a left hander and then they cut across four lanes of the track and into the middle of one of the rhythms. The first turn also doesn't have th. It's looking simple and pretty one lined tonight so I don’t expect riders to be able to make up too much time or come through the pack the way that Tomac did last week and so the start is going to be critical.

I spoke to Blake Wharton during track walk and he gave me a little local insider knowledge. The rodeo and the supercross race are usually within a few weeks of each other. Wharton said that the dirt is typically better if the supercross race falls after the rodeo on the calendar. Reason being is when the rodeo is in town they mix in some soils and whatever it is, the dirt quality is a little better. I’m can only assume the rodeo dirt quality is a littler higher than the supercross dirt quality here in Texas. The bad news about this insider info is the rodeo is next weekend—what could have been.

Qualifying - Session One

Justin Hill is riding with a lot of confidence right now. He jumped up front early and stayed there. He was also the only rider in the session to drop into the 47 second lap times. Jeremy Martin is back after suffering a head injury that forced him to sit out the last two rounds from his practice crash in Glendale, AZ. He took his time to find his groove in this practice. Martin started out slow and built through the session, eventually finishing second behind Hill.