Racerhead #6

If anything over the last year, sports has taught us that no lead is safe. Think about it. In basketball, the Golden State Warriors were up three games to one on the Cleveland Cavaliers before LeBron James and friends mounted a furious comeback to take the NBA title at the very last minute. In college basketball, it was a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Villanova’s Kris Jenkins that snatched the NCAA title right out of the hands of the North Carolina Tarheels. In baseball, the Cleveland Indians were one game away from winning the World Series for the first time in more than 60 years, only to have the Chicago Cubs storm back those last three games and win for the first time in more than 100 years. The end of that losing streak for the Cubs wasn’t as long as it was for British soccer team Leicester City, which was founded in 1884 and somehow climbed up out of the third-tier league to win their first Premier League title in what has been called “a modern-day football miracle” (ask your British friends at the pub tonight what that was all about and watch them tear up).

Closer to home, think about our recent U.S. presidential election: Has anyone come back from a deeper hole than Donald Trump? Forget about where you stand on him or his policies; somehow, someway, he came from the underdog in a field of 17 Republicans to win the nomination and then beat Hillary Clinton, who had been all but crowned by many.

And even that wasn’t the biggest comeback of the year. Instead, that honor goes to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, who came from 25 points behind with something like 17 minutes to go to win the Super Bowl over the Atlanta Falcons, scoring 31 unanswered points. It was the biggest comeback in the biggest game of the biggest sport in this country.

Add it all up, and it just goes to show that no lead is safe—especially in a sport as rough-and-tumble as Monster Energy AMA Supercross. There’s still a long way to go!

CANARD IN, GRANT OUT (Matthes)

Red Bull KTM's Trey Canard is back this weekend, which is a good thing. We haven't seen the #41 since the opening round, when he rode the LCQ then didn't line up for the main. The bad thing is we lose Monster Energy Kawasaki's Josh Grant. The Kawasaki guys I spoke with earlier this week were hoping JG would be able to race, but Friday we got the PR that he's out. So with him being on the edge of coming back, it doesn't seem like his hand/thumb injury suffered in practice in Oakland is something that's going to keep him out for long.