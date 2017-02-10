Phil Nicoletti Inured, Will Miss Arlington

Many considered 2017 to be a fresh start for the Autotrader.com/Monster Energy/JGR Suzuki team. They were on new bikes, their 450 riders were healthy, and two 250 riders had been added to the team. It wasn't long before Justin Barcia injured his wrist before the season, Matt Bisceglia injured his foot and had to be moved to the 250SX East Region, and then Weston Peick lacerated his kidney and dislocated his wrist.

The JGR squad has taken another blow today with the news that Phil Nicoletti, their last non fill-in rider, will miss the Arlington Supercross after injuring his left ankle and heel during press day. Right now there is no word on the severity of his injury, but Nicoletti is flying home to North Carolina to be evaluated by his physician. Nicoletti was coming off his best finish of the season with a fifth place finish in Oakland. We'll update you as we know more. You can view the full press release below: