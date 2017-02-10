How to Watch: Arlington

Round 6 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 11, in Arlington, Texas. The action kicks off with Andy Bowyer and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from AT&T Stadium beginning at 10:50 a.m. EST / 7:50 a.m. PST on Supercrosslive.com.

FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of Round 6 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy Supercross

TV Schedule

Round 6 | Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

Saturday, February 11



Coverage - 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports 1

Online Schedule

Qualifying - 10:50 a.m. EST / 7:50 a.m. PST – Supercrosslive.com

Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 10:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports Go App

International

Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy, and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com.

Amsoil Arenacross

TV Schedule

Round 4 | Louisville, KY

Sunday, February 12

Coverage - 2:30 p.m. EST - Fox Sports 1

2017 Standings