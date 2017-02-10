Exhaust: In Praise of Characters

A few weeks earlier, Eli Tomac stunned the sport by winning his first pro race, at Hangtown. The next weekend in Texas, I asked Pourcel what he thought of the new challenger, and he smiled. “Yes it’s good! I want to play!” He was excited to have someone new to ride with and study. Lo and behold in practice and the first moto, Pourcel went out and found Tomac and battled him for a bit. It was almost as if he was excited to have a new style and a new rider to race with in person.

Then there was the qualifying. Oh, the qualifying. Outside of James Stewart, Christophe Pourcel was the best one-lap qualifier I’ve ever seen. He just has a totally different way of finding lines, waiting for the track to dry, and pinning it once for all the glory. Yup, that also means there are a lot of laps where CP cruises around looking for lines while everyone else is charging. Actually, there were afternoons in supercross where he would just sit in the mechanic’s area doing who knows what, and then with a few minutes to go he would roll out, do one lap, get to the top of the qualifying board and pull back in. It looked as if he was having a conversation and then said, “Oh wait, hold that thought, I gotta go and put in the fastest lap of anyone here real quick. I’ll be right back.”

That’s ridiculous!

James Stewart is the only other rider I know who could do something like that. And hey, even when Pourcel finally made it to the 450 class last year, well, he proved he was capable of those shenanigans even against the best riders. At the Nationals, we eventually had to adjust our camera coverage during the live practice shows. No matter what else was going on, with exactly 3:30 to go in the last practice, all cameras went to Pourcel, inevitably about to unleash a lap like no other.

Stewart was blazing fast in practice, but he was also blazing in the races. With Pourcel, you never knew what you were going to get, and that’s part of the knock on him. When you know a guy has that much speed, you want to see him add to the #deepfield and battle for the win. But so much of his day depended on things that didn’t matter to other riders, like finding bizarre lines on the edges no one else would dare take. In the 250 days, I think he would frustrate rivals by doing stuff they never saw coming. I saw him outfox Austin Stroupe several times in 2010, and I know Justin Barcia wanted to do some bar-banging with him, but Pourcel was a freaking magician, now you see him and now you don’t. Blake Wharton recently told me that when Pourcel was in the class, it seemed to change the way everyone went about racing. These kids knew one way: wide-open. Pourcel could beat them using totally unorthodox moves, plus, he still didn’t even look like he was trying hard while he was beating them.