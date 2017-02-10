JG,

I’m not in the Kawasaki team meetings so it’s impossible to know for sure what direction they are going. I will say that Eli Tomac and Ryan Villopoto could not be more different in the way they ride a motorcycle. RV got on the gas early in the turn and used the back tire to steer around the corner in a slide. It was unconventional and ugly, but he made it work with throttle control and finesse. Tomac muscles the bike and slams it into ruts and berms like he’s trying to break it in half. Sometimes when a team has a lot of success with a rider, like Kawi did with RV, they tend to drift toward the settings that rider used. Eli has struggled to find the feeling he wanted for the past year and a half and maybe it’s because the Kawasaki guys were trying to push settings that worked for other riders, not Eli. Or maybe I’m over-thinking it. Either way, Eli is happy now. Each bike has specific characteristics, but because riders’ styles are so different the changes made will be different. It’s hard to believe that something as small as a clamp or link arm change could make THAT big of a difference, but at that level every bit counts.

PING

Ping,

This may seem like a stupid question coming from an ignoramus but why is there so much emphasis being placed on going to mars when we could just go to the moon and ride Altas. Set up a few solar panels and ride our nuts off. You know how much air time you could get on the moon! Supermoonocross! Braaaap!

Justin