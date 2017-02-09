The List: Best Interviews in the Sport

3. Adam Cianciarulo: You can tell AC is a fan of this sport through and through and would geek out like the rest of us even if he never even swung a leg over a bike. The fact that he’s good enough to have raced at the highest level just gives him even more insight and access than the rest of the fans. You can interview Adam talking only about other riders and he’ll have amazing analysis, and even more impressive, his ideas are never self-serving. A guy like Reed says things based on how it helps or hurts him. AC tells you things as if he’s an outside fan without a dog in the fight. That’s a remarkable level of maturity from someone so young.

4. Justin Brayton: JB knows how to use the media. Not the way Reed does, because he doesn’t have the countless race wins and championships needed to get that kind of leverage and credibility. He’s probably not as opinionated as Chad either, because hardly anyone is! But Brayton knows that by giving you information and interesting answers, he’s going to get more attention and exposure, and that’s going to help his career. You can learn a lot about racing by talking to Justin, be it about tracks, bikes, training, anything. All of these riders have knowledge, Brayton knows how to meter out enough of it to sound interesting but not get in trouble. I have a feeling he’s one of the few guys who actually thinks about what type of persona he wants to put out there in the media. Anyone doing that kind of analysis is bound to be a good interview.

5. Davi Millsaps: I don’t know if any of us in the media truly have Davi figured out. He’s a teddy bear and a stubborn mule all at once. He’s never mean, but he has an opinion on all topics and will never, ever be argued out of it. I’m not just talking about him arguing your opinion on him. Davi has texted me during motos while I’m announcing on TV, telling me if a fact or stat I’ve just said isn’t true. Example: The Thunder Valley National isn’t the only race the riders have done at elevation because the Salt Lake City Supercross is also up in the thin air. Thanks, bro. Best thing is, he doesn’t reserve this for the media. I’ve seen Davi battle for hours with the owners of teams he has ridden for. He does not care! I don’t know if he likes us, respects us or hates us, but I know he never holds back, and that’s all we can ask for. Oh, and if he’s hurt, he’s not covering it up, he’s practically going to search you out to let you know.

Honorable mentions: For some strange reason, Blake Baggett gives me the most ridiculous interviews, but he usually throws some real opinion and info, which I appreciate. I think Cole Seely is an up-and-comer in the media game and might become a Brayton-like source of info as he gets older. Cooper Webb is going to be outspoken like Reed about five years from now. Zach Osborne is also a MX superfan and loves to talk shop. Malcolm Stewart is hilarious. Filthy Phil is Filthy Phil. Justin Hill is pretty amazing in the same mold as Cianciarulo. And we can’t have this discussion without tipping a visor to the interview GOAT, Kevin Windham. Could we just call this the Kevin Windham Memorial Best Interview Award?

Aaron Hansel, Racer X Editor-at-Large

1. Dean Wilson: Never acts like he has someplace better to be and will always give you the info you're after, even if he just answered the same question 83 times in a row. He's also pretty honest. Remember that time he said he was "Barcia's bitch" on TV?

2. Either of the Martin brothers: Both are super nice guys, and when you're interviewing them, it often feels like more of a casual conversation. And, like with Wilson, they'll give you honest answers. I recently did a Two Tribes with Jeremy Martin and Jimmy Decotis, and when I asked who the most ridiculous person in the pits was, Martin named his old boss, Bobby Regan!

3. Adam Cianciarulo: Always seems to be in a good mood no matter what, and he'll always give you time. He'll usually work some humor into his interviews too. I remember asking him about that huge triple at Hangtown one year when he was (I think) the only 250 guy to hit it, and he told me, “To be honest with you, I only did it because I feel like I probably gained at least ten fans just from doing it. I swear that was my mindset. I went to the outside because I thought it was faster because they smoothed the corner out, and I was like, ‘You know what? Even if I don’t win this race, people will really enjoy it if I hit this jump.’ So I did it, and the crowd went nuts, and the whole next half lap I had that stoked feeling. The crowd was into it. I had two guys behind me trying to kill me, but I didn’t care.

4. Jimmy Albertson: You might think he's a just a goof, but he's been around this sport for a while at various levels, and he's pretty smart and knows how things work. He will always, always respond to interview requests, and there's plenty to learn from Jimmy if you ask the right questions and listen to what he says. He's also a pretty funny dude. I mean, who else is going to wear red-white-and-blue cowboy boots on track walk?