Staging Area: Dallas

The track in Dallas is best described with one word: busy. There are jumps and whoops everywhere! I love to see the track builders get creative and give riders options. The dirt will be consistent and won’t hold anyone back from jumping so look for some to go big. Riders like Justin Brayton and Malcolm Stewart stick out as riders who will try to put together some sort of quad or a combo that makes everyone rethink their strategy. The start is pretty short and goes into a 90-degree left turn. I look for a few riders to blow through that turn and end up in the Tuff Blocks. Short starts usually lead to collisions and that pushes everyone wide. Just after the start, there’s a rhythm that will be different on the race laps as the track actually jumps over the start. I look for a 2-3-2 rhythm here during the race. That leads into a 180-degree turn before a looong rhythm spanning the entire length of the stadium. On paper, this looks like it will be pretty straight forward. The race line should be on-off-3-3-2. Some riders may try to quad out of the turn but the rest of the lane would still be 3-3-2. There are other possibilities but I can’t find any that would be faster than what I listed above.

Next up is a 90-degree right hand turn into a standard supercross triple. The next 180 degree turn comes up quick before six jumps that should be a 3-3 for most of the supercross elite. Another tight 180-degree turn sends riders back into another short rhythm section before the finish. The 90-degree turn before the finish should be fairly uneventful but all of those preceding 180s will be interesting for those final qualifying spots. There are a couple of flat turns before two sets of whoops back to back. Dallas is renowned for big, nasty whoops so I look for that to continue. The toughest part about the Dallas whoops is that they don’t really break down. If anything, they get cupped out and worse as the night goes on. Some of that will depend on how hard the dirt is this year. Rain and snow leading up to the race can vary the moisture each year. If the dirt is rock hard (2011 for instance), the whoops will be brutally tough and blitzing is the only way to go. If the dirt is a bit softer (2012), riders will be able to jump some and blitz some. In any case, Dallas whoops are usually big. Back to back whoop sections can really test riders’ cardio levels because it’s nearly impossible to maintain breathing in the whoops. If you saw a chart of a rider’s heart rate throughout a lap, it would spike in the whoops and then level out on the rest of the track. That’s a result of holding one’s breath and also just the extra exertion that whoops demand. There’s one interesting aspect to wrap up the whoops and the lap. On the exit of the second set, there’s an opportunity to double over the start and land into the next turn. It will all depend on how they build it but if it’s difficult, this could be a point of separation for several riders. Keep an eye on how that shapes up.

Questions I Want Answered:

Will Chad Reed get back to his podium level as the dirt shifts back to the hard side?

Can Eli keep the ball rolling?