Kyle Peters to Fill-In for Bisceglia at JGR

When Matt Bisceglia went down with leg and ankle injuries during the off-season, it put the Autotrader.com/Monster Energy/JGR Suzuki's new 250 program into a bit of a spin. Phil Nicoletti was moved from the 250SX East Region to 250SX West with hopes that Bisceglia would be ready for the East Region opener on February 18, in Minneapolis. Well, no such luck, as Bisceglia is still on the mend, so JGR and Suzuki need a replacement rider.

In comes Kyle Peters for that role. Peters has had success in supercross, finishing as high as second place in a 250 Supercross main. A JGR announcement today says the Greensboro, North Carolina native is slated to race for the squad at the first two rounds of the 250SX East Region. We would assume at that point Bisceglia might be back and ready to race, but we'll see. Peters already has a deal in place to race a Suzuki in the Australian Motocross Nationals, and that series is scheduled to begin on April 2.