Injury Report: Arlington

450SX
Justin Barcia – Wrist
Comment: Barcia fractured his lunate bone and incurred some ligament damage before the season. The team is hoping he’ll be back for Minneapolis.
Trey Canard – Shoulder
Comment: Canard has been sidelined since the opener after sustaining a tear in his rotator cuff at the season opener. At time of posting we hadn’t received confirmation from the team on his status for Arlington.
Josh Grant – Thumb
Comment: Grant injured his left thumb in Oakland and will sit Arlington out. His return to racing is being looked at on a race by race basis.
Tommy Hahn – Shoulder
Comment: Hahn crashed in a semi race in Oakland and popped his shoulder out in the process. He’s out for Arlington, but the team hopes to have him back in Minneapolis.
Fredrik Noren – Tonsillitis
Comment: Noren is looking forward to being ready for the start of the 250SX East Region after having his tonsils removed.
Weston Peick – Kidney and Wrist
Comment: Peick lacerated his kidney and dislocated his wrist during practice in Glendale. He had surgery on his wrist and a specific return date is not available.
Ken Roczen – Wrist, Elbow, Forearm
Comment: Roczen crashed big at A2, suffering injuries to his wrist, elbow, and radius (forearm). There is currently no timetable for his return.
Recommended Reading
250SX
Matt Bisceglia – Foot
Comment: Bisceglia hoped to be ready for the 250SX East Region opener, but it’s not going to pan out. Kyle Peters will fill in for him in the meantime.
Tyler Bowers – Femur
Comment: Bowers fractured his right femur during practice in Glendale. Seattle is the earliest we’ll see him racing again.
Zac Commans – Arm and Wrist
Comment: Commans injured his arm and wrist when he came up short on a triple in Glendale. He’s out for Arlington.
Jeremy Martin – Concussion
Comment: Martin will be back racing in Arlington after getting whacked in the face during practice in Glendale when he got caught up in Bowers’ crash.
Hayden Mellross – Hand
Comment: Mellross injured his hand in a first turn crash at A2. He’ll be back at it in Arlington.
Colt Nichols – Femur
Comment: Nichols hopes to be ready for the 250SX East Region after breaking his femur before the season.
Mitchell Oldenburg – Collarbone
Comment: Oldenburg broke his collarbone during practice in San Diego. The team expects him back in Seattle.
Trevor Reis – Knee and Foot
Comment: Reis crashed at Milestone MX before the start of the season and suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee and a broken left heel. He’s out for the season.
Chase Sexton – Wrists
Comment: Sexton suffered two minor breaks in his wrists in December. He’ll be ready for Minneapolis.
Bradley Taft – Concussion
Comment: Taft suffered a concussion before A2 and will not return to racing before the series heads east.