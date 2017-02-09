Injury Report: Arlington

450SX

Justin Barcia – Wrist

Comment: Barcia fractured his lunate bone and incurred some ligament damage before the season. The team is hoping he’ll be back for Minneapolis.

Trey Canard – Shoulder

Comment: Canard has been sidelined since the opener after sustaining a tear in his rotator cuff at the season opener. At time of posting we hadn’t received confirmation from the team on his status for Arlington.

Josh Grant – Thumb

Comment: Grant injured his left thumb in Oakland and will sit Arlington out. His return to racing is being looked at on a race by race basis.

Tommy Hahn – Shoulder

Comment: Hahn crashed in a semi race in Oakland and popped his shoulder out in the process. He’s out for Arlington, but the team hopes to have him back in Minneapolis.

Fredrik Noren – Tonsillitis

Comment: Noren is looking forward to being ready for the start of the 250SX East Region after having his tonsils removed.

Weston Peick – Kidney and Wrist

Comment: Peick lacerated his kidney and dislocated his wrist during practice in Glendale. He had surgery on his wrist and a specific return date is not available.

Ken Roczen – Wrist, Elbow, Forearm  

Comment: Roczen crashed big at A2, suffering injuries to his wrist, elbow, and radius (forearm). There is currently no timetable for his return.

250SX

Matt Bisceglia – Foot

Comment: Bisceglia hoped to be ready for the 250SX East Region opener, but it’s not going to pan out. Kyle Peters will fill in for him in the meantime.

Tyler Bowers – Femur 

Comment: Bowers fractured his right femur during practice in Glendale. Seattle is the earliest we’ll see him racing again.

Zac Commans – Arm and Wrist

Comment: Commans injured his arm and wrist when he came up short on a triple in Glendale. He’s out for Arlington.

Jeremy Martin – Concussion

Comment: Martin will be back racing in Arlington after getting whacked in the face during practice in Glendale when he got caught up in Bowers’ crash. 

Hayden Mellross – Hand

Comment: Mellross injured his hand in a first turn crash at A2. He’ll be back at it in Arlington.

Colt Nichols – Femur

Comment: Nichols hopes to be ready for the 250SX East Region after breaking his femur before the season.

Mitchell Oldenburg – Collarbone

Comment: Oldenburg broke his collarbone during practice in San Diego. The team expects him back in Seattle.

Trevor Reis – Knee and Foot

Comment: Reis crashed at Milestone MX before the start of the season and suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee and a broken left heel. He’s out for the season.

Chase Sexton – Wrists

Comment: Sexton suffered two minor breaks in his wrists in December. He’ll be ready for Minneapolis.

Bradley Taft – Concussion

Comment: Taft suffered a concussion before A2 and will not return to racing before the series heads east.