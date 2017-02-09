Injury Report: Arlington

450SX

Justin Barcia – Wrist

Comment: Barcia fractured his lunate bone and incurred some ligament damage before the season. The team is hoping he’ll be back for Minneapolis.

Trey Canard – Shoulder

Comment: Canard has been sidelined since the opener after sustaining a tear in his rotator cuff at the season opener. At time of posting we hadn’t received confirmation from the team on his status for Arlington.

Josh Grant – Thumb

Comment: Grant injured his left thumb in Oakland and will sit Arlington out. His return to racing is being looked at on a race by race basis.

Tommy Hahn – Shoulder

Comment: Hahn crashed in a semi race in Oakland and popped his shoulder out in the process. He’s out for Arlington, but the team hopes to have him back in Minneapolis.

Fredrik Noren – Tonsillitis

Comment: Noren is looking forward to being ready for the start of the 250SX East Region after having his tonsils removed.

Weston Peick – Kidney and Wrist

Comment: Peick lacerated his kidney and dislocated his wrist during practice in Glendale. He had surgery on his wrist and a specific return date is not available.

Ken Roczen – Wrist, Elbow, Forearm

Comment: Roczen crashed big at A2, suffering injuries to his wrist, elbow, and radius (forearm). There is currently no timetable for his return.