The Word On...

As we mentioned just a few weeks ago, Formula One is undergoing huge changes. Liberty Media, which has completed its $8 billion takeover, have replaced Bernie Ecclestone as CEO after he spent almost four decades at the helm. They named Chase Carey as new CEO, and have proposed a number of changes already. ESPN recently sat down with F1's new managing director of motorsport, Ross Brawn to find out what’s next.

Attached to that is young drivers having to bring money to get into F1. Would you like to see a way of having a meritorious system whereby if you're really good you get in?

Absolutely, yes. It's a legacy of the fact that the smaller teams need drivers with funding to balance their books. The ideal situation is the smaller teams are the nursery grounds for young drivers to come through, and maybe even a compulsory nursery ground where you have a draft pick system, so that the guys coming through then have to drive for a small team for the first season of their career before they then have a move up to the top teams.

If you could imagine a scenario where we have Formula Three, Formula Two and Formula One, to have those championships as the path you have to go through to get into Formula One and you have to be in the top number of each championship to get your pass to go into Formula One, you would again start this process of having the best drivers in Formula One. You may have to look at some other formulae that qualify for F1, but those races could be taken around with Formula One so the fans get to know these young drivers. On a Sunday morning there would be a Formula Three and Formula Two race and the fans see those young drivers and start to engage and they see them coming up so that then, great, they get their chance in Formula One. That would be a wonderful way of broadening the entertainment, engaging with the young guys coming through and making sure that we only had drivers on merit in Formula One.