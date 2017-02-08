The Road to Loretta's Begins

MORGANTOWN, W.Va - The first step to qualify for the 36th Annual Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by Lucas Oil, begins this weekend in the Southwest region. Arizona Cycle Park in Buckeye, Arizona, will play host the first of 57 different Area Qualifiers, this weekend, February 11 and 12.

"This is perhaps the most exciting time of the year as racers get to dust off their motorcycles and get back into the dirt on their road to Loretta's," said MX Sports director Tim Cotter. "The organizers for the AMA Area Qualifiers are all prepped and ready to go to welcome over an estimated 25,000 entries at their race tracks for the 2017 season."

The Area Qualifiers serve as the first phase in qualifying for the world's largest and most prestigious amateur motocross championship. The Regional Championships then serve as the next step to seed riders into the National Championship. Only riders who finish in a qualifying position at a Regional Championship are eligible to race the National the week of July 31 through August 5, 2017, in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

The AMA Amateur National Championship is the world's largest and most prestigious amateur motocross race where riders from all over the world compete in the National class structure that includes classes for youth riders on 50cc bikes all the way up to vet and senior classes.