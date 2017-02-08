Sign of the (Lap) Times: Oakland Supercross

As expected all three riders’ lap times rose as the night wore on. You’ll notice that Ryan Dungey logged the fastest lap time, but you’ll also notice he was wildly inconsistent lap to lap. After lap seven he was only able to string together two laps in a row that were within the same second.

Cooper Webb was a little better, but on lap 13 (the lap after he was passed by Tomac) his lap time skyrocketed. Webb said this was mainly due to overthinking. “Then I saw he was doing that rhythm section [triple-quad], and like he said, he [Tomac] kind of got going especially about halfway, right about when I started thinking a lot. It’s tough. How much effort do you put in? That line of pushing it and getting a little sketchy and trying to have a good race,” he said. “For me I think that’s when it kind of hit. Once he got around me I tried to stay with him a few laps and made a few mistakes, and that’s when I almost settled and kinda just rode it out.”

Webb also had a few bad laps while dealing with mud stuck in his rear brake pedal, and eventually he had to slow down to kick the mud free. Note that he got back on the gas after that to make sure he could hold Jason Anderson at bay.

Now look at Tomac’s laps. He was a couple tenths off of Dungey and Webb’s best times, but from lap eight on he was able to keep his lap times consistent, avoiding large mistakes in the rutted sections. From lap 14 to 18 is where he did the real damage, hovering around the 1:00-1:01 range while Dungey was logging laps in the 1:02 range.

But where was he making up this time on Webb and Dungey? The triple-quad after the start straight seems like the obvious answer, so I gathered some footage of Dungey and Tomac both cleanly doing the sections around the same time in the race to see just how much time Tomac was gaining. (Note: I know this method of timing isn’t perfect, but it’s the best we have without looking at their LitPro data.)