Racer X Films: TM 144

Who wouldn’t want to build an exotic Italian two-stroke? We had the chance to do just that with this TM 144. Those few extra cubic centimeters might not seem like much, but they sure are nice when you need to get out of a deep corner or up a hill.

Products used:

Faster USA

Custom Billet Red Hubs, Black DID Rims, Red Spoke Nipples

www.fasterusa.com

Pro Circuit

Works Pipe, Carbon Ti2 Silencer

www.procircuit.com

Galfer

Oversize Front and Rear Rotors, Steel Braided Brake Lines

www.galferusa.com

Pro X

Pro X Gold Chain, Pro X Sprocket

www.pro-x.com

VHM

Custom Racing Head

www.vhm.nl

Renthal

999 Handlebars

www.renthal.com

Twin Air

Air Filter and Filter Cage

www.twinair.com

Dunlop

MX3S Front and Rear Tires

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com