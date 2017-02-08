Racer X Films: TM 144
February 8, 2017 9:15am | by: Simon Cudby
Who wouldn’t want to build an exotic Italian two-stroke? We had the chance to do just that with this TM 144. Those few extra cubic centimeters might not seem like much, but they sure are nice when you need to get out of a deep corner or up a hill.
Products used:
Faster USA
Custom Billet Red Hubs, Black DID Rims, Red Spoke Nipples
www.fasterusa.com
Pro Circuit
Works Pipe, Carbon Ti2 Silencer
www.procircuit.com
Galfer
Oversize Front and Rear Rotors, Steel Braided Brake Lines
www.galferusa.com
Pro X
Pro X Gold Chain, Pro X Sprocket
www.pro-x.com
VHM
Custom Racing Head
www.vhm.nl
Renthal
999 Handlebars
www.renthal.com
Twin Air
Air Filter and Filter Cage
www.twinair.com
Dunlop
MX3S Front and Rear Tires
www.dunlopmotorcycle.com
