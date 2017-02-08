Observations: Oakland

15 800 Mike Alessi Hilliard, FL Honda CRF 450- The #800 has missed a couple of races but I’m waiting for some starts and some good rides to come back from Mikey. Do you know Mike is 28 years old? Yeah bro, time flies.

16 75 Nick Schmidt Lake Elsinore, Ca Suzuki RM-Z450- Schmidt was in the B unseeded 450SX practices and that’s ridiculous. I don’t care that there were 20 in the “super-special factory seeded” practice … what, putting 21 riders in there will just upset the whole apple cart? The ONLY reason Schmidt’s not in the top 20 is because he skipped a race to go to Germany (which he won). It’s ridiculous that Schmidt wasn’t in there and I think he agrees. You don’t think if some big name factory dude wasn’t in there and wanted to be, the AMA wouldn’t bend a bit?

17 47 Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL Suzuki RM-Z450- The good: Mookie has been fast as balls and has qualified out of all of his heat races this year on a privateer bike. The bad: Mookie has crashed (I think) in every single main this year and looks like he needs to be in better shape. But as Mitch Payton likes to say about dudes with talent: “We can work with speed.”

18 314 Alex Ray Milan, TN Husqvarna FC450- Ray went out with David Vuillemin last week for some lessons that I paid for (DV gave me a bit of a break on his usual fee) and it paid off with a good main event performance for Ray AND he beat his buddy Cade Clason so it’s really a win/win for the Tennessee Tornado.

19 80 Cade Clason Chesterfield, SC Honda CRF 450- Clason scored me some good fantasy points, I don’t think a lot of people picked him to make the main in Oakland, but I believed.

20 722 Adam Enticknap Lompoc, CA Honda CRF 450- The #722 rides himself into the main for the second time this year and looks good doing it. I wonder if he’s out there thinking of some new rap verses while he’s in the air? Or maybe checking out other dudes LIT KITs?

21 67 Jimmy Albertson Shawnee, OK Suzuki RM-Z450- Top Jimmy and wife Georgia are, like, FULL privateers bro. He even took his “good” plastic off his bike this weekend because of the mud. That’s something I did back in the day. Plastic and graphics need to be saved! Jimmy’s got this little stand by his Sprinter door that holds his fruit and drinks and stuff … that’s the only thing that’s factory about his set-up.

22 19 Justin Bogle Cushing, OK Suzuki RM-Z450- I saw Bogle after the race and he looked sad. He just came back from injury and crashed out again. He’s fast, we all know that, he’s just got to keep it on two wheels and build some results here, even if they’re 12ths or whatever.

Some news and notes:

-We should see JGR Suzuki’s Justin Barcia back for Minneapolis or the week after that and it’ll be interesting to see how he does. His contract is up with JGR and unless he gets some great finishes, I don’t think he’ll be back with the team at the same pay scale he’s at now. Something that my friends in Europe tell me is that there’s some mutual interest in Barcia heading to the MXGPs if everything falls in line. It makes some sense, Barcia’s always talked highly of Europe there and word is he’s got a girlfriend in England so maybe this works? Who knows, long way to go until 2018 but there’s some smoke here. I’d ask Justin myself but he’s blocked me on social media and won’t talk to me at the races.

-As I broke last week, the Rockstar Husky team replaced Christophe Pourcel with Dean Wilson for the rest of the SX and MX season. It’s a good decision although I’m surprised they did it this early but I guess Pourcel has been having numbness from his neck injury suffered last summer and got a late start on the testing and riding. And in every interview I read with Christophe, he talks about how dangerous racing is and how he’s got to be careful so it seems like he’s not into laying it all out which is what you have to do to be a top five, never mind top-three guy. Props to Husky and Rockstar for continuing to pay Pourcel and finding him something to do this summer and, apparently, next year and onwards.

So Pourcel leaves supercross to go to the Canadian nationals and what does he leave us with? Well two 250SX titles and two near-miss 250MX titles when he was here with Pro Circuit Kawasaki. Since he came back to America to race 250MX on a Yamaha we saw a win and three podiums in 250 and 450MX and plenty of “Did you see that?” and “I can’t believe he said that” moments for teams, fans, and sponsors. He didn’t have a lot of fans, it was hard for him to do anything with the media and he sort of lurked in the shadows. Probably the way he liked it I guess. He was very talented on a motorcycle and showed amazing skills, but didn’t appear to want to do the work needed to match that talent.

If Pourcel’s American racing career was a Facebook relationship status it would be “It’s complicated.”

Thanks for reading, I appreciate it … email me matthes@racerxonline.com if you want to chat with me about Oakland or really, anything.