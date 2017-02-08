3 on 3: Questions from Oakland

We know mud races are unique, so we never try to take much from the results of one and apply it to a dry race. But what about Oakland? It wasn't a mudder, but it was rough and rutted. Should we take everything we saw there with a grain of salt?



Jason Thomas: It was rutty, sure, but it wasn't the Blackwater 100. I don't think the exact same scenario will play out this weekend on a completely different surface, but I also don't think we can dismiss what we saw either. The mental side of the sport is always changing regardless of the conditions. Eli's confidence has to have grown even more and Ryan Dungey has to be frustrated with the way it turned out. For Webb, his whole day marked a huge turnaround so he will roll into Texas with a positive outlook. Results are so mental for the elite group so any positive or negative has an effect.

Steve Matthes: Yeah definitely. It was tough out there and so many riders were making mistakes, you can't make too much of a declaration from Oakland. The guys were having trouble clearing the obstacles and with perfect dirt heading east, we'll see some things change. But being as how the riders are pretty mental, riders like Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb will take their great rides and use them as a confidence builder. So this race means something unless you did crappy, then it means nothing.

David Pingree: I think you take it for what it was … a very technical and difficult racetrack. Ryan Dungey finds himself in the driver’s seat of this championship and playing it on the safe side. He got out front and rode solid and steady without taking too many risks. For Eli Tomac there is only one thing to do and that is win. Last weekend in Arizona he found his happy place or got his chi balanced or pulled his head out of his ass, depending on who you talk to. Honestly, a track like that suits Eli. He likes the rough, rutted courses that he can muscle his way around, and it showed.

The 250 class elite came to the front again and the battle is clearly on between Justin Hill and Shane McElrath. Shane got off to a great start, but hasn’t been able to match Hill’s speed the last couple of rounds. No surprises in this class, unless you check Davalos’ Snapchat.